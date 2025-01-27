Mary Cosby doesn't have the best relationship with her family and now fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City know why. Cosby has been open about her relationship with her husband, Robert Cosby, and how he used to be married to her grandmother, Rosemary Cosby. According to Cosby, her grandmother asked her to marry Robert when she died and that is how, in turn, Cosby ended up with her grandmother's wealth and empire within the church. In a lawsuit against United Security Financial, Inc. (USF), Shawn Turner, and Annie L. Johnson, more was revealed about Cosby's family.

Cosby and her husband filed a lawsuit against the three when it was alleged that Turner and Johnson embezzled money from the church. That church once belonged to Cosby's grandmother but became Cosby's when she married Robert. But now, according to Daily Mail, Cosby is bringing up another lawsuit that her family had to go through. Cosby claims that her mother, Rosalind Cazares, and her siblings, Pamela Jean Cosby, Ernest Walton, Deborah Brainich, Samuel Cosby, and Demetrius Cosby, were all in a dispute over her grandmother's estate.

Rosemary passed away in 1997 and according to filings, the siblings were still fighting about it as recently as early 2022. According to Cosby, the case has torn her family apart and her sister and family have even written letters pleading with the court to release the will so that the family can be put back together.

Mary Cosby and Her Family Has Spoken About the Will