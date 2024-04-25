The Big Picture Mary Cosby consistently offends RHOSLC cast mates with insensitive remarks.

Mary skipped the reunion, and was removed from the cast for racist commentary and fat-shaming.

Fans criticize Mary for body-shaming, but she remains unbothered on the show.

Mary Cosby has consistently failed to read the social room during her time on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. From unapologetically marrying her step-grandfather to secure the family's church, to body-shaming her cast mates, it's safe to say Mary is the oddball in the cast that doesn't necessarily fit among the rest of the reality show cast. She later admitted that she didn't want to marry her grandfather but felt pressure from her family.

Mary's insensitivity has ruffled Real Housewives fans' feathers over the past seasons because of outrageous remarks. She referred to cast mate Jen Shah as a "Mexican thug", defending her words by insisting Jen was evil and heartless. Mary eventually offered a heavily crafted apology to Jen, but less than two weeks later she came under fire for complimenting Jennie Nguyen on her "slanted eyes". Understanding Mary's history, fans of the show are disappointed but not shocked to learn that she used the "R-word" referring to Lisa Barlow's 12-year-old son during a production squabble among the ladies. According to Page Six, Mary used the term referring to Lisa's son, Henry.

Mary Crosby Continues to Verbally Assault Her 'RHOSLC' Co-Stars

Sources close to the cast suggest that Mary and Lisa have moved past the disagreement, but it's unknown if Mary's infraction will be aired for the Bravo court of public opinion. Mary's cultural insensitivity has worked to make her somewhat of a villain in the past, but targeting a minor may pack more of an unforgivable punch for the troubled first lady with viewers of the show.

Mary skipped out on the reunion for season 2 because she didn't want to own up to racist commentary that season. As a result of her actions, she was removed from the cast. The RHOSLC cast dealt with several racial and social scandals, so Mary's return to the cast last year wasn't judged too harshly. Unfortunately, Mary proved the naysayers right when she fat-shamed fellow housewife, Heather Gay, making fun of her clothing size. After Gay was filmed in a Gucci corset, Mary voiced her disapproval, saying, "I've never seen a corset in like a size 14." Later that season, Mary singled out newcomer Monica Garcia and attempted to verbally shame her for having a healthy appetite. “You like to eat. Every time I see you, you’re eating," Mary pointed out condescendingly.

After repetitive slanderous comments on weight and body image, Mary received her fair share of backlash on social media from fans of the show but continues to show up unbothered in scenes with the other ladies. RHOSLC producers will be faced with a tough decision if fans demand Mary is removed from the show again for her consistent verbal abuse toward her cast members.

