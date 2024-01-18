The Big Picture Mary Cosby took a break from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after skipping the Season 2 reunion.

Mary Cosby has been a staple on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City from the start. She has been someone who both confused audiences and made them love her, and it has made many wonder why she took a break from the show after Season 2. For Cosby, it was about healing. Talking to Bravo.com about what she was doing between seasons, Cosby updated everyone on where she went after Season 2 and what Robert Cosby Jr. has been up to with his marriage.

“I did travel to my home in Indiana...I was there for the longest,” she said. “Meredith [Marks] would reach out to me, but I wouldn’t answer the phone. She really kept being a good friend to me during that time … [but] she was just too connected to the show, and I had to disconnect myself in order to heal.” Her departure was seemingly due to the allegations that she was leading a cult and her fights with the housewives, including Jennie Nguyen, who was eventually kicked off the show due to her racist social media posts.

Cosby went on to talk about how she needed time to separate herself from Utah and the show. “Once I was able to reach that point, then I was able to forgive, then I was able to move forward,” she said. “Now I’m back. I’m present, and I’m good. And I feel safe now.” She went on to talk about how they "needed" her back on the show. “I’m glad I’m back, and they needed me,” she added. “They need me to be back, and I need to be here.”

Mary Cosby's Return to 'RHOSLC' Was Welcomed by Fans

Cosby came back with a splash this season, siding with Monica Garcia during the reunion. One of the moments that was big from her return was featured in the second reunion when she accused Whitney Rose of being racist because of her connection to the Mormon church in her upbringing. She singled out Rose, who she had issues with in the past, when Heather Gay also used to be a member of the church along with Garcia and Lisa Barlow, who is currently a member.

Cosby's comment was the big moment of the second episode of the reunion and shows that Cosby really is back. Whether she'll return for another season, and in a full-time role, is unclear.

