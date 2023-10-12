The Big Picture Mary Cosby's blunt opinions and audacious personality were on full display during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with guest author Ziwe. Fans love her impromptu and unpredictable nature.

Mary didn't hold back when it came to giving her opinion on her RHOSLC castmate Heather Gay's fashion choices, even suggesting that her Gucci corset top may not be authentic. Her comments shocked both Andy Cohen and Ziwe.

Mary's honesty, while appreciated by some fans, has landed her in hot water, with social media labeling her actions as body-shaming. The backlash serves as a reminder for Mary to consider how she expresses her opinions in the future.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was front and center, with reality TV star Mary Cosby leading the pack in a night of sarcasm and laughs. Mary joined guest author, Ziwe, as they appeared on Andy Cohen's late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live on October 10. Fans adore Mary for her blunt opinions and audacious personality, which was on display as the guests dished on everything housewives-related. Andy mentioned that the duo (Mary and Ziwe) were highly requested, and it's no surprise to see why, with their impromptu personalities. Housewives are known for appearing on WWHL and shaking up the Housewife universe, but Andy was surprised to find out what the RHOSLC star would deliver. Although Mary is a fan-favorite of RHOSLC, how far is too far when having an opinion on display?

Mary Cosby Gives Her Opinion on Fashions

During a segment called "Versace or Hibachi," the reality TV star clarified that she didn't think her RHOSLC cast mate Heather Gay's Gucci corset top was authentic. Mary said, "I don't think Gucci makes that. I've never seen a corset in like a size 14. Have you?" Andy shared a shocked facial expression with Ziwe as they were surprised that Mary would bring up Heather's clothing size. Mary nonchalantly hung on to her comments because it was her "honesty" despite how offensive. Andy quickly moved on within the segment because it did not seem Mary understood or regretted her comments. The WWHL host did not anticipate the wild ride that would conquer this late-night show.

A caller named Luna videoed into the show to ask guest Ziwe a question. However, before the question was asked, Andy noticed the caller was wearing a "mock" version of another outfit that RHOSLC's Heather wore that Mary criticized. When Andy asked Mary if Luna did a better job with the outfit instead, Mary said, "No," which shocked Ziwe yet again, and Mary responded, "But it's the truth." According to Andy, many viewers wanted to know why Mary returned to the RHOSLC, and Mary said, "To help you guys out." At this point in the show, Mary reminds Andy that he needs to vocalize if she's being "rude" or "mean," to which Andy responds with nervous laughter, "Well, I mean this thing or things in the past. Like which thing?" A housewife rarely leaves Andy "stumped," but Mary managed to conquer this feat just as former 'RHONY' housewife Ramona Singer.

Mary Cosby Gets Slammed Online

Social media lit on fire quickly, labeling Mary's actions as "body-shaming" her cast mate Heather. Mary seemingly places honesty above delivery and the damage that her honesty ignites. The ramifications of body-shaming a person is a serious offense that should have a hand in Mary reconsidering how she expresses her opinion. RHOSLC Heather did not take this comment lightly and responded in defense of herself. Heather took to her Instagram to post a photo of herself wearing the infamous Gucci corset with the caption, "Thank you, @Gucci, for being so inclusive." Viewers online agree that Mary is the comedic relief that RHOSLC needs, but she may have taken it too far this time.