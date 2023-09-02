In her over 20-year career in film and television, Mary Elizabeth Winstead has proved herself to be a compelling screen presence with excellent range. Since her first major role as Jessica Bennett in the long-running soap opera Passions, she has earned praise from critics and audiences alike for her acting talents and ability to excel equally in comedic and dramatic roles.

Playing starring and supporting roles in both mainstream blockbusters and indie projects, Winstead has demonstrated her skills in a variety of genres, from horror to romance. Including her recent role as Hera in the new Star Wars series Ahsoka, these are the 10 most highly-rated Mary Elizabeth Winstead films and TV shows according to critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

82% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Edgar Wright's adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, stars Michael Cera as the titular main character and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, the woman he is pursuing romantically. In the film, Scott is tasked with defeating Ramona's seven evil exes in video game-inspired combat in order to become her boyfriend.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is stylish, fun and entertaining, infused with Edgar Wright's trademark energetic filmmaking. Critics praised the film's comedy, its unique story and visuals, and its colorful cast of characters including Winstead's pitch-perfect portrayal of Ramona Flowers as the ultimate subversion of the 'manic pixie dream girl' archetype.

9 'Live Free or Die Hard' (2007)

82% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

The fourth Die Hard film Live Free or Die Hard has been praised as one of the series' highlights, and is the highest grossing installment in the franchise. The film follows series hero John McClane (Bruce Willis) as he fights to prevent a cyber-terrorist attack and save the United States from chaos.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays McClane's daughter Lucy, who is kidnapped and threatened by the film's villain Thomas Gabriel (Timothy Olyphant). Despite being the fourth film in the series, Live Free or Die Hard was praised as a wildly entertaining blockbuster with great action set-pieces, avoiding the potentially stale nature of its franchise.

8 'Smashed' (2012)

83% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Smashed is a drama film directed by James Ponsoldt centering on a married couple, Kate (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Charlie (Aaron Paul), who are both alcoholics. The film follows the strain under which their marriage is placed when Kate decides to become sober and begins trying to live her life more honestly and healthily.

The film was co-written by Ponsoldt and Susan Burke, and was inspired by Burke's own sobriety journey. Smashed received high critical praise for its sensitive yet non-sentimental tackling of its difficult subject matter, and for Winstead's nuanced and empathetic lead performance.

7 'Grindhouse' (2007)

84% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Grindhouse, the 1970s exploitation film-inspired collaboration between Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez, has one of cinema's highest onscreen body counts. Mary Elizabeth Winstead appears as Lee Montgomery in Tarantino's segment Death Proof which stars Kurt Russell as Stuntman Mike, a serial killer who uses modified cars as his murder weapon.

Although many critics preferred Rodriguez's segment Planet Terror to Death Proof, Grindhouse was highly praised overall as a successful tribute to '70s B-movies. Grindhouse is gory, technically very impressive, and contains a fun and anarchic energy that keeps critics and audiences engaged throughout its over 3-hour runtime.

6 'All About Nina' (2018)

86% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Written and directed by Eva Vives, All About Nina stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Nina Geld, a stand up comedian with a troubled past. The film follows Nina at a turbulent point in her life as she becomes romantically involved with a kind man named Rafe (Common) and their relationship causes her to rexamine her flaws and traumas.

Winstead and Common have excellent chemistry with one another, and her performance in particular was praised by critics as carrying the entire movie, instilling Nina with complexity and never holding back. All About Nina is an intelligent and nuanced romantic drama that explores its characters in depth and generates genuine empathy from its audience.

5 'Star Wars: Ahsoka' (2023)

89% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Ahsoka, created by Dave Filoni, is a Disney+ TV series following Anakin Skywalker's former Jedi apprentice Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) alongside Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). The series follows Ahsoka's adventures after the fall of the Empire, as she collaborates with allies and hunts down foes.

The series has been praised for its strong female characters, with Sabine, Hera and Ahsoka all being accomplished in their roles and having compelling dynamics between them. With its captivating performances, especially from Bordizzo and Winstead, and strong visual effects, Ahsoka is proving popular with critics.

4 '10 Cloverfield Lane' (2016)

90% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

10 Cloverfield Lane, the spiritual sequel to found footage monster movie Cloverfield, stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Michelle, a woman forced to shelter from a possible global disaster in a bunker. Michelle is left uncertain about the intentions of her captor Howard (John Goodman), and ends up having to decide whether to risk escape or to make the best of her bad situation.

Many fans feel 10 Cloverfield Lane was actually superior to the original film due to Winstead and Goodman's excellent performances and the film's masterful build up of tension. The film is psychologically disturbing and succeeds in generating audience empathy for Michelle, earning overwhelming praise from critics.

3 'The Spectacular Now' (2013)

91% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

The Spectacular Now, directed by James Ponsoldt and distributed by A24, is a romantic drama film centered around the relationship between teenagers Sutter (Miles Teller) and Aimee (Shailene Woodley). Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a supporting role in the film as Sutter's sister Holly.

The Spectacular Now has been praised for its realistic portrayal of young love and for taking its teenage protagonists' problems as seriously as they deserve. With its fantastic cast and sweet, sensitive writing and directing, The Spectacular Now captivated critics and audiences alike.

2 'Faults' (2014)

92% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Psychological thriller Faults, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Leland Orser, was written and directed by Winstead's former husband Riley Stearns. The film follows Ansel Roth (Orser), an expert on cults who detains and attempts to forcibly deprogram a young woman named Claire (Winstead) from a cult called 'Faults'.

The power play between Winstead and Orser's characters is fascinating, with each continually manipulating the other to try and gain the upper hand in their strange situation. Critics received the film warmly, praising its performances, its disturbing themes and its use of black comedy.

1 'Fargo' (2014-)

93% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Season 3 of the dark comedy crime anthology series Fargostars real-life couple Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ray and Nikki, a couple who become implicated in a murder case. McGregor also plays Ray's twin brother Emmit, and much of the series' plot is driven by the feuds between the two brothers.

Being nominated for six Emmy Awards including 'outstanding limited series', Fargo received high critical acclaim as one of the best TV series based on films. Expertly balancing its comedy with its bloody violence, Fargo season 3 is considered Mary Elizabeth Winstead's best project according to critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

