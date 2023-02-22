Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 10 Cloverfield Lane) has been cast opposite Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor in A Gentleman in Moscow, the upcoming Showtime/Paramount+ limited series based on the 2016 novel by Amor Towles.

Set in 1922, A Gentleman in Moscow follows Count Alexander Rostov (McGregor), who, as punishment for being on the wrong side of the Russian Revolution, is exiled to the attic of a lavish hotel, which he can never leave upon consequence of death. According to the official synopsis, "As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love."

Winstead will play Anna Urbanova, who is described as an "enigmatic" and "glamorous" actress who "uses her wit and beauty to dazzle" Count Rostov. "The Count and Anna’s sizzling chemistry is clear from the moment they meet," an official press release promises, "but will this be true love, or just the latest in a long line of roles Anna is playing?"

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Mary Elizabeth Winstead to Star in 'Rich Flu'

A Gentleman in Moscow will reunite Winstead and McGregor following both the third season of the FX series Fargo and the 2020 DC Comics adaptation Birds of Prey (although they actually share very little screen time in the latter project). They have since become romantically involved. Winstead gave birth to the couple's son in 2021, and they were reportedly married last year.

Produced by eOne, A Gentleman in Moscow is written by showrunner and executive producer Ben Vanstone (All Creatures Great and Small, The Last Kingdom), and will be directed BAFTA award winner and Emmy nominee Sam Miller (Surface, I May Destroy You, Luther). It is the first project to emerge from eOne’s first look deal with Tom Harper’s company Popcorn Storm Pictures, and Harper (War and Peace, Peaky Blinders) will also executive produce with Xavier Marchand (Nautilus, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), Miller, McGregor, and Towles. The series began production this week, and will debut exclusively on Showtime in the U.S. and on Paramount+ in additional markets around the world. No release date has been set.

Winstead will next be seen in Disney+'s highly-anticipated new Star Wars series, Ahsoka, opposite Rosario Dawson. She recently wrapped filming on Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s independent feature Rich Flu, and is also set to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Ursa Major with Xochitl Gomez (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).