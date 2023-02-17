After a complete overhaul of its cast, the satirical thriller Rich Flu is in production. The film will now star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lorraine Bracco, and father-and-son duo Timothy and Rafe Spall. Deadline reports that Rich Flu is now filming in Barcelona, Fuerteventura (in the Canary Islands), and Senegal. The film will chronicle a deadly disease that first targets the ultra-rich, then begins making its way down the economic ladder until anyone with any kind of wealth is at risk; the plot will center around the desperate efforts of people to dispose of the wealth they once desperately tried to accrue.

In addition to Winstead, Bracco, and the Spalls, the movie will also star Jonah Hauer-King, Cesar Domboy, Dayana Esebe, and Richard Sammel. Rich Flu was originally announced a year ago, with Rosamund Pike in the lead role; several months later, Daniel Brühl and Macauley Culkin were added to the cast. However, all three had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

Winstead first came to the public's attention as a "scream queen", starring in the horror films Final Destination 3, Black Christmas, and Death Proof; she subsequently earned acclaim for her performances in Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, the psychological thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane, the third season of FX's anthology series Fargo, and the kinetic DC Comics action film Birds of Prey. She can next be seen in the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka, and in the sci-fi thriller Ursa Major with Xochitl Gomez.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 9 Essential Mary Elizabeth Winstead Performances: From 'Birds of Prey' to Ramona Flowers

Bracco is best-known for her award-nominated roles in two acclaimed Mafia projects; long-suffering Mafia wife Karen Hill in Goodfellas, and psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi on The Sopranos. She will next appear in the Mel Gibson fantasy adventure Boys of Summer. Timothy Spall is a regular member of British filmmaker Mike Leigh's ensemble casts, and gained international attention for his role as Peter "Wormtail" Pettigrew in the Harry Potter films. He recently starred in the period thriller The Pale Blue Eye, and can next be seen in the Olivia Colman/Jessie Buckley comedy Wicked Little Letters. His son, Rafe, starred in Hot Fuzz, The Big Short, and The Ritual; he was recently seen in the Western miniseries The English.

Rich Flu will be directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, who made his feature debut with the 2019 dystopian sci-fi film The Platform; he is also co-writing the script with Pedro Rivero, David Desola, and Sam Steiner. The film will be produced by Pablo Larraín and Juan de Dios Larraín under their Fabula banner, Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls of Nostromo Pictures; Carlos Juárez and Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia via Basque Films; and Albert Soler via Mamma Team.

Rich Flu will be shopped at this week's European Film Market. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.