Maika Monroe is set to star in a remake of the classic horror film The Hand That Rocks the Cradle for 20th Century Studios, and now we know who will be joining her in the family gone awry. Mary Elizabeth Winstead will co-star alongside Monroe in the upcoming film, according to Deadline. With the duo in tow, 20th Century has one of the most in-demand names in horror films, teaming up with a bonafide star.

Plot points for the remake remain mostly under wraps. However, the original 1992 film, directed by Curtis Hanson, starred Rebecca de Mornay as a pregnant woman who is married to a sex offender; her husband eventually gets caught and kills himself after other victims come forward. This leads de Mornay's character having a miscarriage, and she looks to exact revenge against one of her husband's assault victims (Annabella Sciorra) and her family, leading to a bloody conflict between the two women. While the plot points remain hidden, the casting isn't; Winstead will portray the part of the assault victim while Monroe will take over as the sex offender's widow.

No other casting has been announced for The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, which will be directed by Michelle Garza Cervera from a screenplay by Micah Bloomberg. The film will be produced by Ted Field for his Radar Pictures banner, while Michael Schaefer and Mike Larocca will produce for Department M.

Winstead is No Stranger to the Limelight

Close

With Winstead onboard, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle has a major star on its roster. Winstead has been making a name for herself in Hollywood since the early 2000s, and rose to prominence with her role in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World in 2010. This was not her first gig, though, as Winstead was also known for her roles in Sky High and Final Destination 3. In recent years, she has garnered prominence on television, with roles in highly acclaimed shows like the third season of Fargo.

Winstead was most recently seen as the green-skinned rebel Hera Syndulla in the Star Wars series Ahsoka for Disney+, where she starred alongside Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi/Force-user. Winstead received acclaim for her role in bringing Hera into live-action, and will be reprising her role for the show's upcoming second season. She was also recently seen in the historical thriller series A Gentleman in Moscow, starring alongside her husband and fellow Star Wars alum, Ewan McGregor. She is also coming off a starring role in the Spanish film Rich Flu about a disease that targets the wealthy.

No release window for The Hand That Rocks the Cradle has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.