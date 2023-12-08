The Big Picture Mary Elizabeth Winstead is excited to explore the wealth of experiences that can be brought to General Hera Syndulla after playing her in Ahsoka.

Dave Filoni, the creative chief of Lucasfilm, is open to various narrative possibilities for Hera, according to Winstead.

Winstead trusts Filoni's process and waits for the call before getting caught up in potential storylines and ideas for Hera's future.

One of the highlights of seeing Ahsoka was the sight of the most popular characters in the Star Wars animated canon being brought to life. One notable example of this was Mary Elizabeth Winstead's portrayal of General Hera Syndulla. A Twi'lek who appeared in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, Hera Syndulla is a skilled pilot and leader of the Ghost crew, a group of rebels fighting against the Galactic Empire and is a close friend and ally of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

At the conclusion of Ahsoka's first season, Hera reunited with Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger, while Ahsoka, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Huyang (David Tennant) are left stranded on the planet of Peridea, in another galaxy, watched over by the Force spirit of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). With plans already announced by Dave Filoni, the new creative chief of Lucasfilm, to continue Ahsoka's story as well as shoot a feature film set in the universe that also incorporates The Mandalorian, Winstead is expected to return to the role and, speaking to Collider's Christina Radish while promoting her role in Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the actress is thrilled at the prospect having fallen in love with the character.

'She’s such an amazing character,' said Winstead, as she went on to add:

"There’s such a wealth of experiences that we could bring to her, in terms of either going back and showing a bit of her backstory, of what led up to the moment where we see her in Ahsoka, or at least just feeling it through getting to know where she’s at now in her journey. It’s so hard to talk about without giving away things that might have been discussed in the past. All the fans of her and of Rebels know that there’s so much that can be done with that role, so I would be really excited to get to go down that path."

What Will Happen to Hera Syndulla Next?

Hera's future is up for debate in terms of the overall narrative plan but Winstead did admit that Filoni was something of an open book when it came to finding out where Hera was headed next, as she reveled in the depth of knowledge Filoni carries about the breadth of the entire Star Wars universe.

He’s pretty open when it comes to things he would like to do. He lives and breathes Star Wars and there’s an infinite amount of things that he would like to do, that he could do, and his brain is firing on so many levels. I just try not to get too caught up in it because you never know what’s really going to be able to be accomplished and what’s going to make sense within all the storylines. I just wait until they call for me, and then I’ll be like, “Oh, cool, they’re actually going with that idea,” or “Oh, I guess they decided not to.” I just try to go with the flow. But it’s great to get little hints at his process and his frame of mind. It’s really cool.

