Margot Robbie just reprised her role as Harley Quinn in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and we also recently got the hugely exciting news that a Black Canary movie is in early development over at HBO Max from writer Misha Green. But what about the rest of the cast of Birds of Prey? Is there a future for them in the DC film franchise, too?

The Cathy Yan-directed 2020 release put Robbie’s Harley Quinn in the spotlight as she spirals after her breakup with the Joker. Without the Joker’s protection, Harley’s targeted by the slew of criminals who have it out for her, including Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor). That means she’s got a shared enemy with with Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary, Rosie Perez’s Renee Montoya, Ella Jay Basco’s Cassandra Cain and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress, so they reluctantly team up to take down Sionis.

Image via Warner Bros.

Birds of Prey wound up cracking my top ten of 2020, so needless to say, I want more of these characters. Yet again, Robbie was a standout as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad and I have all the faith in the world that Green and Smollett-Bell will deliver big with the upcoming Black Canary movie. But I can’t help but be greedy and want more — specifically more of Winstead as Helena Bertinelli, aka Huntress.

With Kate set to hit Netflix on September 10th, Winstead took the time to join us for her second episode of Collider Ladies Night. (You can watch her first appearance on the show right here.) As always, before digging into her newest release, we retraced some of the key steps she took in her career to get to where she is today, and touching on Birds of Prey was a top priority. After detailing how they pulled off that incredible slide shot in the third act of the film, I had to ask Winstead if there’s any chance we’ll see more of her in the role, especially now that we know that a Black Canary film is in the works. Here’s what she said:

“I love her, too! I’m super excited about the Black Canary movie. I love Jurnee, I love the work that she did and I can’t wait to see what they do with that. I have no idea what other characters are gonna potentially be involved. I don’t know if Huntress is gonna continue on in some way. You know, there are so many different iterations of Huntress whether it’s in the comics or in TV and film, and so I don’t know if my version of her is gonna continue on. But, I do love her and if there was an opportunity to do that then I would be down for it, so we’ll see!”

RELATED: 'Kate' Trailer Reveals a Hard-Hitting Action Thriller Featuring Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Image via Netflix

If you’re looking for more from Winstead, including the breakdown of how they nailed that stabby slide shot in Birds of Prey, stay tuned because we’ll have her full episode of Collider Ladies Night for you when Kate drops on Netflix on September 10th!

KEEP READING: 'The Protégé' Star Maggie Q on Learning to Pace Herself After Requiring an IV While Working on 'Nikita'

Share Share Tweet Email

Lilly Wachowski Explains Why She Isn't Involved in 'The Matrix 4' The 'Work in Progress' writer shared her emotional story at the show's TCA panel.

Read Next