It’s not very often that you think you’re making a standalone contained thriller and then find out it’s part of a budding studio film franchise, but that’s exactly what happened with Dan Trachtenberg’s directorial debut, 10 Cloverfield Lane.

The movie stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Michelle, a woman who gets into a car accident and then wakes up locked in a bunker with John Goodman and John Gallagher Jr.’s characters. Goodman’s Howard tells her there’s been an attack and it’s no longer safe outside, but Michelle is hesitant to believe him and must decide if what’s in the bunker with her could be more dangerous than what Howard is telling her is outside.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The script was original titled The Cellar and when the movie went into production back in late 2014, it was under the title Valencia. It was reported that during filming, J.J. Abrams and the team started to notice some connective tissue between this new movie and the 2008 hit Cloverfield, and ultimately decided to make it official -- The Cellar/Valencia would be released as a Cloverfield film under the title 10 Cloverfield Lane.

It seems as though it might be a somewhat jarring shift to go from thinking you’re making an original, standalone film to suddenly being part of a Hollywood franchise, so during Winstead’s return to Collider Ladies Night for her Netflix movie, Kate, I opted to ask how she handled the news and if it impacted her work on the film in any respect. Here’s what she said:

“It was all definitely after the fact because I didn’t know it was a Cloverfield movie until just before it came out. I had no idea it was a Cloverfield movie! [Laughs] It was an idea that was floated around but wasn’t something that was really, officially like, ‘This is part of that universe.’ It was its own standalone film and then, just before the movie came out, spoke with JJ and it was like, ‘Oh no, this is gonna be part of the Cloverfield franchise.’ And I really didn’t know what to think of it at first because I hadn’t really wrapped my brain around it and then, once everything got laid out and it made sense and the marketing for it came out, I was like, ‘Oh, I see how this fits together, this kind of puzzle,' and it’s actually really smart.”

RELATED: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Does More of Her Own Stunts in 'Kate' Than You Might Think - Here's Why

Image via Paramount Pictures

The material that takes place in the bunker in 10 Cloverfield Lane is an exceptional actor’s showcase, but personally? I quite enjoyed the 11th hour chaos that ties it to Cloverfield. If only Cloverfield Paradox had been a worthy successor so we could have had a chance to see where things went from there.

If you’re looking for more from Winstead, there’s loads more from where that came from! You can listen to our full Collider Ladies Night conversation in podcast form below to hear about Kate, Birds of Prey, Sky High and much more!

KEEP READING: 'You' Season 3: Does Love Get Pleasure Out of Killing? Victoria Pedretti Explains Her Approach

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Home Alone’ LEGO House Features Incredibly Detailed Replica of Kevin McCallister’s Chicago Home Get your own McCallister home before the Wet Bandits leave their calling card inside.

Read Next