Netflix has officially revealed first-look images from its upcoming action-thriller Kate, which stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the title role and promises to deliver a huge amount of slick badassery based on nothing more than the talent involved on either side of the camera.

The plot follows Winstead’s assassin on the job in Tokyo, where she gets poisoned and finds out that she’s only got 24 hours to live. Naturally, this causes her to set out on a mission of revenge to find out who’s responsible for her impending death, where she teams up with a teenage girl along the way to presumably barrel their way through a small army of faceless goons in stylish fashion.

The premise sounds awfully similar to Jason Statham’s absolutely bonkers Crank movies, and if Kate can replicate anything close to that level of gonzo insanity then Netflix could be on to a real winner. Winstead has more than proven her action chops over the years in movies like Death Proof, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Gemini Man and Birds of Prey.

Huntsman: Winter’s War director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan helms Kate, making his first feature since he debuted with the disappointing revisionist fairy-tale, working from a script by Umair Aleem. We can at least assume the fight choreography and action sequences will be of the highest quality given the involvement of David Leitch and Kelly McCormick as producers through their 87North banner, which has been responsible for the John Wick franchise, Charlize Theron’s Atomic Blonde and Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody.

Woody Harrelson is on board as Winstead’s handler, and the supporting cast also features Orphan Black, Game of Thrones and The Haunting of Hill House alum Michiel Huisman, Mortal Kombat’s Tadanobu Asano, a rare outing in an American production for Japanese legend Jun Kunimura and musician-turned-actor Miyavi, who gave a chilling performance in Angelina Jolie’s Unbroken.

There’s no word yet on an official premiere date for Kate, but the actioner is penciled in to hit the streaming service during the fall, and you can check out the images below:

