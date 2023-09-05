The Big Picture Mary Had a Little Lamb is the latest in a series of low-budget horror films that give a gruesome twist to childhood classics like Winnie the Pooh, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty.

Directed by Jason Arber and starring May Kelly, Danielle Scott, and Christine Ann Nyland, the film follows a radio host and her crew who encounter horrifying events while investigating disappearances for their crime show.

With its bloody violence and disturbing premise, Mary Had a Little Lamb promises to be another fun-filled gore-fest for horror fans as they gear up for Halloween. The film will be available on DVD and digital on October 3.

Looks like another classic childhood memory is getting the horror treatment as a recent report from Bloody Disgusting has revealed a first look at Mary Had a Little Lamb, showcasing a bloody gore-fest. The film slashes its way onto DVD and digital on October 3, just in time for Halloween.

Based on the classic nursery rhyme of the same name, the film centers on a radio host and her crew, who set out to investigate the truth behind some disappearances for their crime show. However, events soon begin taking a dark turn when they meet Mary alongside her little lamb, who unleashes untold horrors on the crew. The film is directed by Jason Arber, who recently worked on Meg 2: The Trench, and stars May Kelly, Danielle Scott, and Christine Ann Nyland.

In addition to the film’s plot details, a brand-new trailer has been revealed, which features a further look into the movie’s premise, which is a far cry from the innocent nature of the original nursery rhyme. Featuring an onslaught of bloody violence, it looks like horror fans have another fun low-budget gore-fest to look forward to this Fall, especially as they gear up for the spooky holiday season.

Image via Uncork'd Entertainment

Your Favorite Childhood Memories Can’t Outrun Horror’s Latest Trend

Mary Had a Little Lamb is just the latest of a larger trend in low-budget horror films seeking to take a bloody twist with many childhood classics. Audiences already got a small taste of what's to come with the release of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey earlier this year, but more are soon on the way, such as Cinderella’s Curse and Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre. Additionally, classics, such as Peter Pan and Bambi, will also be receiving their own horror spin from Bloody and Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield. There is no word yet on when to expect the aforementioned films to arrive, but until then, horror fans can dive into another bloody good time when Mary Had a Little Lamb debuts later this Fall.

Mary Had a Little Lamb slashes its way to digital and DVD on October 3. Check out the terrifying trailer for the upcoming film below.