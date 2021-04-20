If there's one thing any Over the Top fan can tell you, it's that there just aren't enough arm-wrestling movies. Fortunately, there's a delightful new movie to fill that void with Golden Arm, and we've got an exclusive clip showing off the comedy's charms. Happiest Season scene-stealer Mary Holland stars as an arm-wrestling novice who gets talked into taking her best friend's (Betsy Sodaro) spot at the Women's Arm Wrestling Championship and discovers a whole new side of herself and that she might just have the fabled "golden arm" that could win her the grand prize.

Golden Arm is an absolute joy of a feel-good film about friendship and self-empowerment, and fierce competitor to the 2018 Korean gem Champion as the second-best arm-wrestling movie ever made. (I think we all know the aforementioned Over the Top has a, ahem, firm grip on the forever favorite spot.) I was lucky enough to catch the film early while programming for the inaugural Reel Love Film Festival, where Sodaro took home a well-deserved Special Jury Mention for Breakout Performance, and I had an absolute blast with it. You can get a peek in our exclusive clip below and catch the film in theaters and on digital on April 30, 2021.

Directed by Maureen Bharoocha, Golden Arm also stars Olivia Stambouliah, Eugene Cordero, Aparna Nancherla, Dawn Luebbe, Ron Funches, Ahmed Bharoocha with Dot-Marie Jones and Kate Flannery.

And here's the official synopsis:

When her best friend Danny ropes her into taking her spot at the Women’s Arm Wrestling Championship, nice girl baker Melanie must trade whisks for barbells as she trains to face off with the reigning champ for a chance at newfound badassery and the grand prize.

