Watch the Trailer for Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff Movie ‘Body Cam,’ Coming Soon to VOD

With movie theaters still closed across the country, Paramount has decided to release its apparently supernatural action-thriller Body Cam on digital and VOD platforms this month.

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound) and Nat Wolff (The Kill Team) star in the film, which Malik Vitthal directed from a script by Richmond Riedel and Nicholas McCarthy. The supporting cast includes David Zayas and Anika Noni Rose.

When a routine traffic stop results in the unexplained, grisly death of her colleague, a cop (Blige) realizes footage of the incident will play for her eyes only. As the attacks mount, she races to understand the supernatural force behind them.

I’ve gotta say, I was a lot more interested in this movie before I realized there was a supernatural force at play. I was picturing a movie like Black and Blue, with crooked cops out to retrieve a body cam with sensitive footage on it, but this one is more of a genre film, and as such, feels better suited for home viewing than theaters anyway.

Paramount Home Entertainment will make Body Cam available for purchase on May 19 before the film heads to VOD on June 2. A DVD release is planned for July 14. Watch the trailer below, and hit the comments section to let me know if you plan to watch this while in quarantine.

Meanwhile, Wolff is the brother of Alex Wolff, who just booked a role in M. Night Shyamalan‘s next movie, as Collider first reported. For the latest on that project, click here.