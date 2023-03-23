Multi-talented singer and actress, Mary J. Blige, has made a name for herself as the Queen of R&B due to her soulful music releases from the early 1990s up to now. A truly talented artist, the American singer has also delved into acting, from the big to the small screen, with appearances in various films and television series, including The Help, Rock of Ages, and Mudbound, as well as in the two episodes of the critically acclaimed legal drama, How to Get Away with Murder. And now, adding another feather to her cap, Deadline confirmed that the "My Life" hitmaker will be executive producing two new original films on Lifetime inspired by her biggest hits, "Real Love" from her debut studio album, and her 2017 track "Strength of a Woman."

Although the forthcoming two films are not music-related, they're still solely inspired by music, and from Blige's hit songs, no less. Titled Mary J. Blige’s Real Love and Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman, the films will star Ajiona Alexus (13 Reasons Why) and Da’Vinchi (All American) as the two lovers, living straight out of a Mary J. Blige song. Set to have a back-to-back premiere on June 10, the first outing, Mary J. Blige’s Real Love, will center on an 18-year-old aspiring photographer, Kendra, learning the true meaning of love as she embarks on her university life all while dealing with all sorts of dilemmas, including an unforeseen pregnancy. Facing life difficulties with her partner in photo class and in life, Ben, she finds herself falling deeply in love amidst all the challenges. Along with Alexus and Da'Vinchi, the rest of the cast includes Princess Davis (The Gift of Peace), and Austin Anozie (Superman & Lois).

In a story reminiscent of the cinematic trope "from enemies to lovers," the second film, Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman, will be less romantic but a more powerful one. Over 15 years after the events of Real Love, Kendra becomes a successful photographer, but her marriage—contrary to her fruitful career—is nothing but a failure. Struggling to face another chapter of her life, Ben suddenly comes back and ignites a spark that has long been gone. But will Kendra find strength within herself and not let an old flame get into her life again, or will she accept the love Ben may or may not be willing to offer?

Also known for her songwriting abilities, Blige not only used all of her vulnerabilities in writing songs but also in starring in several films, with 2017's Mudbound earning her much recognition. Playing Florence Jackson in the film, the singer won a Hollywood Film Award in the breakout actress category and a Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for best supporting actress, in addition to various nominations, including the Academy Award for best supporting actress and the Critics' Choice Movie Award for best supporting actress, all in one movie alone.

Now serving in an executive producer's chair, we can expect nothing but spectacular work from the "legend" herself. The films will be directed by John Davis and Jordan Davis and are set to premiere on June 10 at 8 p.m. While you wait, though, you can watch the singer's powerful live performance of "Real Love" below.