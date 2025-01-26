"My name is Dr. Mary Harris, and I kill people."

The quote above, from Mary Kills People, is startling out of context, making it sound like a Dexter-type series with a female lead. But unlike the forensic technician/serial killer from that long-running series (and its new prequel Dexter: Original Sin), Dr. Mary, played by Caroline Dhavernas, isn't a vigilante set on feeding his homicidal urges. Mary is an "angel of death," an ER doctor who works outside the law in an underground hospice off-hours, providing medical aid in dying to the terminally ill who want — and pay for — it. It's a very different, unique, and decidedly controversial angle on its own, let alone basing an entire three-season series around the premise. But Mary Kills People is genuinely surprising in its execution (no pun intended), a series bold enough to challenge the moral dilemma of the act on a weekly basis.

'Mary Kills People' Asks the Questions, but Doesn't Provide the Answers

To truly appreciate Mary Kills People, it helps to have a little background information about what Mary is offering these people. "Medical aid in dying" isn't the same as euthanasia or assisted suicide, and it's an important distinction. The former, aka "mercy killing," is illegal throughout the U.S. in that someone other than the dying patient administers the means of death. The latter, too, is illegal as it is someone actively helping someone else who may be depressed or have mental health issues that, although they can be paralyzing, are not terminal. Medical aid in dying is legal in Canada (where the series hails from) and in 11 States, and is a heavily regulated process that includes, generally speaking, the confirmation of a terminal illness by two physicians, hospice care while being treated, and the individual being capable of making the decision themselves, without coercion. So the reason why Mary runs the end of life hospice underground isn't necessarily because the act isn't legal, but because she doesn't follow the protocols surrounding it.

What's surprising about the show is that, despite its dour premise, there is a lightness to it, and even legitimately funny moments. Mary and her business partner/assistant, "Des" Bennett (Richard Short), cut through the red tape and offer hope to the suffering, letting them end their lives on their own terms. It isn't a tale of a murderous nurse killing off patients one by one, or a doctor exacting justice on an evildoer. Mary Kills People shares the life of a single mother, with her own personal issues, who is firm in her belief that what she does is important, graceful, and caring. And she's likable, not a cold automaton who doesn't share the conflicting emotions someone in that position would feel. The series may be about medical aid in dying, but it doesn't force a perception on its morality. It would be easy to turn a show like this into a poster board for the pro-end-of-life crowd, but it doesn't. It lays out its cases without advocating if what Mary does is right or wrong, but allows the viewer to make up their own mind. In that regard, Mary Kills People is a little bit like Dexter: Does the fact that Dexter only kills evildoers justify the fact that he kills at all?

'Mary Kills People' Proves Canada Goes Where America Can't — or Won't — Go