There’s never a bad time to get into the holiday spirit, which is precisely the attitude that Hallmark has been putting forward lately. Despite Christmas being nine months away, the network has announced that yet another festive production is in the works. Titled The Twelve Dates of Christmas, the project has set a trio of familiar faces as its stars, signing on Mae Whitman (Arrested Development), Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica) and Jane Seymour (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman). The three actresses will appear in the six-episode miniseries, which will pull its story from Jenni Bayliss’ novel of the same name.

Joining the leading ladies is an ensemble that includes Julian Morris (The Morning Show), Toby Sandeman (Running Point) and Nathaniel Parker (Merlin). As one could expect, The Twelve Dates of Christmas won’t be making it onto our screens in the immediate future, as the title is set for an arrival on Hallmark during the network’s annual Countdown to Christmas. Streaming on Hallmark+ will be set for the following day. But already the cast and crew are busy at work in and around Dublin, Ireland — which leads us to believe there will be some beautiful scenery to feast our eyes on.

What Will Hallmark’s Latest Christmas Series Be About?