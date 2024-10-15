Another Biblical epic now has its eyes set on another major character. This time, it's Mary of Nazareth as she stars in an upcoming Netflix film, Mary. Directed by I Am Number Four's D.J. Caruso, Mary stars Silent Game actress Noa Cohen as Jesus' mother, Mary, as she and Joseph (Ido Tako) flee following King Herod's (Anthony Hopkins) orders for the Massacre of the Innocents.

Images for the upcoming Netflix film showcase Mary as she becomes the main focus in this Biblical retelling. Meanwhile, Joseph plays a role in protecting his wife and child at all costs. According to the director in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, not only will viewers witness this family escape the King's orders, but there will also be some emotional moments as well, such as the birth of Jesus.

Caruso also mentioned how this iteration of Mary of Nazarine would be different compared to how she's usually portrayed. He wants to show Mary as this "strong-willed young woman" who could face numerous challenges like social stigma and evading a king, and wants to shed light on that journey. Despite Mary being described as a biblical epic, it could also be seen as a coming-of-age tale of a young woman with a divine purpose.

Mary features a long cast ensemble. Joining Cohen, Tako, and Hopkins includes Mila Harris (A Friend of the Family), Stephanie Nur (1883), Susan Brown (Game of Thrones), Keren Tzur (A Borrowed Identity), Ori Pfeffer (Hacksaw Ridge), Gudmundur Thorvaldsson (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga), Hilla Vidor (Funeral at Noon), Dudley O’Shaughnessy (Montana), Eamon Farren (Winchester), Jade Croot (The Witcher), Charley Boon, Kelsie Lewis, and Jay Willick.

What Is the Massacre of the Innocents in the Bible?

The Massacre of the Innocents is an order given by King Herod the Great, where all male children aged 2 years old and under were to be executed. This tale takes place around the same time as the birth of Jesus, according to The Bible in the Chapter of Matthew. The reason for this order was that he was aware that the "King of the Jews" had been born and wanted him killed.

Before he gave the order, King Herod sent out the Magi to meet this newborn and report back to him. However, an angel approached them and told them that Herod was a threat to the baby. The reason Jesus survived was because Joseph and Mary were warned about the King by an angel. This led to their decision to flee to Egypt.

The Massacre of the Innocents was portrayed in other media before Mary. One example is in the 2013 miniseries, The Bible, where it was presented in episode 6, which retold the entire story of the Birth of Jesus.

Mary will be released on Netflix on December 6, 2024.