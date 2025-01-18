For more than a generation, Julie Andrews has been the OG Mary Poppins. The fantastical adventure movie musical is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and Disney is making it more special with new limited-edition dolls from the original film, which will make a great addition to any collection. Based on the works of the Australian-British writer P. L. Travers, the movie is still relevant decades later and is a fan favorite.

The new Mary Poppins doll that authentically recreates Andrews’ ”Jolly Holiday” costume, stands at 17 inches tall and is poseable. It also includes some fun costume details like the layered satin dress with sheer sleeves and gloves, embroidered floral embellishments with tiny faux pearl accents, along with a satin corset and ribbon trims. The doll is further finished with a hat with satin rosettes and mesh netting, molded boots, and the iconic parrot head umbrella. For nostalgia’s sake, these dolls will make a great collector’s item for the fans of the original movie.

What’s ‘Mary Poppins’ About?

Image via Disney

The movie follows Jane and Michael, two mischievous children of the wealthy and uptight Banks family. When they are faced with the prospect of a new nanny, the siblings are surprised by the arrival of the magical Mary Poppins, who has her own magical brand of lifestyle to improve the family's dynamic. The kids embark on a series of fantastical adventures with Mary and her Cockney performer friend, Bert (Dick Van Dyke), and try to pass on some of their sunny attitudes to their always-busy parents.

The movie has a long legacy and achieved many milestones back in the day. It kickstarted Andrews’ career and displayed her amazing chemistry with Dick Van Dyke. It became the highest-grossing film of 1964 grossing over $103 million worldwide. It further bagged 13 Academy Award nominations and won five including Best Actress for Andrews. It has a 97 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and makes for a perfect rewatch.

The movie has some brilliant performances by Dyke as Bert, as well as David Tomlinson as George, Glynis Johns as Winifred, Hermione Baddeley as Ellen, Reta Shaw as Mrs. Clara, Karen Dotrice as Jane, Matthew Garber as Michael, Arthur Treacher as Constable Cody, and Reginald Owen as Admiral Boom. Further rounding off the cast are Ed Wynn as Uncle Albert, Jane Darwell as the Bird Woman, Arthur Malet, Don Barclay, Alma Lawton and many more.

Mary Poppins is available to stream on Disney+. You can pre-order the doll here.

Mary Poppins Release Date June 18, 1965 Director Robert Stevenson Cast Karen Dotrice , Glynis Johns , Dick Van Dyke , David Tomlinson , Julie Andrews , Matthew Garber Runtime 139 minutes Writers Don DaGradi , Bill Walsh

