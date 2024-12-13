Throughout Hollywood history, few have come close to matching the legacy of Walt Disney. Both his company and the man himself have enchanted audiences for generations with stories of magic and wonder, but no film from the Disney canon better represents Disney’s mission than Mary Poppins. Based on the children’s books by P.L. Travers, the movie is as perfect as its namesake nanny, who was, of course, brought to life by the legendary Julie Andrews. Even 60 years after its release, Andrews’ portrayal of Mary Poppins remains one of the Disney canon’s finest. However, the role was originally poised to go to various other actresses of the time, until a chance discovery and some clever planning swayed Disney in the right direction.

Walt Disney Was Considering Big Names for ‘Mary Poppins’

In the decades since Mary Poppins was released, plenty of other actresses have played the role of magical nanny, such as Laura Michelle Kelly and Ashley Brown in Disney’s stage adaptation and Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns. But Andrews' interpretation remains the most iconic. However, as The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 recalls, Andrews, at the time, had never before made a movie and had performed almost exclusively on the stage. Thus, she wasn’t at all on Disney’s mind.

The film had been Disney’s passion project for roughly 20 years, and there were some massive names in consideration. At the top of the list was the long-reigning queen of Warner Brothers, Bette Davis. It may seem like something of an odd choice, as Davis is most fondly remembered for her brash roles, such as Margo Channing in All About Eve, but it should be noted that Poppins, as portrayed by Travers’ novels, is a much sterner “no nonsense” character. Disney Legend, Angela Lansbury, was also considered. Lansbury was certainly more in line with the idea of the character that the movie would eventually present, and even went on to portray another magical caretaker in Disney’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks. Per The New York Times, Disney also considered Mary Martin. But a chance broadcast would soon change Disney’s vision, although it would take some tricky convincing.

A Surprise Source Is Responsible For Andrews’ Casting

Close

Richard Sherman and Robert Sherman are two of the greatest creatives to have ever graced the Disney organization. Even today, their work continues to enchant and influence fans around the world. But, in addition to their memorable songs, the two were responsible for discovering Andrews for the part. As stated by 20/20, the brothers were in their respective homes, watching The Ed Sullivan Show, when the leads from the Broadway musical, Camelot, gave a performance. One of those leads was Andrews. Richard Sherman called his brother only to find he had the same idea: Andrews would be the perfect Mary Poppins. But when they went to ask for some of Disney’s time to pitch the idea, his secretary, Thelma “Tommy” Wilck, warned the brothers, “If you tell Walt she’s perfect, he’ll never like her.” Wilck proposed the idea of letting Disney “discover” Andrews. She booked him tickets to see Camelot while on a trip to New York.

Indeed, Disney requested to meet with Andrews after the show. As recounted by Vanity Fair, Andrews had recently been passed over by Jack Warner to reprise her role of Eliza Doolittle for the big-screen version of My Fair Lady and was drawn to the idea of playing Mary Poppins. However, she feared she would have to pass, as she was pregnant. Much to her surprise, Disney simply responded that it was all right and that they would wait. As a new mother, Andrews soon found herself in Hollywood and stepping into what would become her seminal classic. The making of Mary Poppins was certainly one of delays and luck, with Andrews’ casting being perhaps the luckiest occurrence. Indeed, she is still “practically perfect in every way.”

