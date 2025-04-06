It may be hard to believe now, but the Walt Disney Company wasn’t always the grand empire it is now. In fact, under its beloved co-founder, Walt Disney, the company faced many highs, but also many lows. When it comes to highs though, there are few films in the company’s canon as renowned as Mary Poppins. Brimming with classic music, iconic characters, and endless Disney magic, the film is, in many ways, the personification of the company’s thesis. But outside of being an important part of Disney’s film history, it played a major role in the evolution of its theme parks, mainly its most major destination, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.

'Mary Poppins' Was One of Disney’s Biggest Successes

For more than 100 years, Disney has created some of the most beloved films of all time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Frozen, the organization continues to enchant audiences to this very day. But Mary Poppins remains one of the company’s most special projects. A long-time passion project of Walt Disney’s, the picture spent many years in development and went through a number of potential stars before it finally made its way to the big screen. When everyone’s favorite nanny finally arrived on the scene, the film was an undeniable smash hit.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Mary Poppins had a sizable budget for the time, costing the company $6 million, or $42 million when adjusted for inflation. While audiences today are used to big-budget movies costing hundreds of millions of dollars, this was a massive budget for the time, but it proved to be a lucrative investment. The movie raked in $31 million at the time, or $252 million by today’s standards. The large profit and glowing reviews truly moved Disney forward as a studio, with their live-action endeavors finally taken seriously because of the film. But there was an even bigger endeavor on the horizon for Disney, one that the magical nanny helped bring to fruition.

The Profits From 'Mary Poppins' Helped Fund Walt Disney World