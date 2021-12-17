Arrow Video has announced on Twitter that it’s releasing a special 4K Ultra HD version of the classic horror film Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. First released in 1994, the movie is considered by many fans to be one of the definitive cinematic adaptations of Mary Shelley’s ageless tale of defying death, finding your purpose, and meeting your creator.

First published in 1818, Shelley’s "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus" tells the story of a scientist determined to cross the boundaries of death and become a god. To do so, Frankenstein steals corpses, attaches human parts together, and brings his creation to life. However, once the monster of Frankenstein is alive, the creature starts to question his place in the world. At the same time, Frankenstein must accept the responsibility of bringing a new creature into life. Shelley’s novel is a huge literary mark, being celebrated as the first science-fiction work ever to be written.

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein stars Robert De Niro as the monster who must come to terms with his cursed existence. You know, a guy just like us all. The movie also stars Branagh as Doctor Viktor Frankenstein, Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Hulce, Ian Holm, John Cleese, and Aidan Quinn.

The Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein special 4K edition will be available on March 29, 2022. Check out the cover and the extra content included in the special edition below.

New 4K restoration from the original camera negatives by Sony Pictures Entertainment

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by film historians Michael Brooke and Johnny Mains

Brand new interview with composer Patrick Doyle

Brand new interview with costumer designer James Acheson

Brand new interview with make-up designer Daniel Parker

Mary Shelley and The Creation of a Monster, a brand new documentary featurette on the origins and evolution of the Frankenstein story, featuring Gothic specialists David Pirie, Jonathan Rigby and Stephen Volk

Dissecting Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, a brand new featurette with David Pirie, Jonathan Rigby and Stephen Volk on the differences between the novel and Kenneth Branagh’s screen adaptation

Frankenstein: A Liberal Adaptation from Mrs. Shelley’s Famous Story for Edison Production (1910): The first screen adaptation of Shelley’s story in a 2K restoration by the Library of Congress, with music by Donald Sosin

Original trailers

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Laz Marquez

ONLY GUARANTEED THROUGH PREORDERS – FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Jon Towlson and Amy C. Chambers”

