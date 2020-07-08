Mary Steenburgen on ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ and Her Incredible Songwriting Awakening

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s quite the challenge to cap a conversation at 40 minutes when you’re talking to someone like Mary Steenburgen. Not only does she have a filmography loaded with stellar titles, but her journey in the industry is also packed with wildly inspiring and downright incredible experiences. There was her chance meeting with Jack Nicholson that essentially jump-started her career and she also won an Academy Award for her performance in Melvin and Howard, a film that’s nearly impossible to find now.

Steenburgen is a force in front of the lens but fairly recently, she discovered another talent – songwriting – and the story of how she discovered that ability is mind blowing. During this episode of Collider Connected in celebration of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Steenburgen told me all about how The Music Man was a major influence when she was young and how her first concert was seeing The Beatles in Texas. She has always been drawn to music and said, “I had some real musical connection but I didn’t suspect that I had anything in there to offer.” Turns out, she did. It just took some “musical weirdness” during surgery for her to access it.

“In 2007 – April 17th, 2007 – I had a surgery on my arm that was rather innocuous, but I had to go under a general anesthetic and when I came out from under it, I knew something was really different in my brain. We kept trying to drink enough water or talk to someone that could tell me what was happening to make it all go away. But it didn’t go away. And basically what happened was I went from having a normal relationship to music to have a really obsessive relationship with music, which I still have. I hear music pretty much all day long and, on a bad night, all night long. I went from being like a peaceful zen little commercial on television to being an over-scored movie where music goes all the time.”

It took some time, but ultimately, Steenburgen stopped trying to make this new music obsession go away and instead, learned how to harness it:

“When it didn’t go away after a couple of months, I finally realized that I had to master it because it was kind of mastering me. At the time, I couldn’t have learned lines, I couldn’t have done Zoey’s Playlist, I couldn’t have acted. I couldn’t focus anywhere else and so I started studying songwriting and little by little, I learned to take what I heard in my mind and put it into a song.”

Steenburgen’s musical awakening is incredible all on its own, but it does add a very special touch to that story seeing how many parallels there are between Steenburgen’s newfound relationship to music and what happens on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. On the NBC show, Jane Levy’s Zoey goes in for an MRI and during the procedure, there’s an earthquake. Then, when she leaves the facility, she notices that she can hear people’s thoughts and emotions through song, whether she wants to hear them or not. The connection to Steenburgen’s experience is pretty undeniable, and Steenburgen suspects that might have something to do with why she scored the role:

“I suspect that they were somewhat inspired by my story when they wrote it, and that’s probably part of the reason why they wanted me there. I didn’t ever put them on the spot and ask them. [Laughs] But the first question I asked them when I went in is, ‘Do you know my story?’ And they said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘Well then have you heard me sing because I’m not like those guys.’ And they’re like, ‘Yes! And you can do this!’ And I really worked at it, and I enjoy it very, very much. And it’s a very special group of people, and Jane Levy is astounding as Zoey. Just amazing.”

