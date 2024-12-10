Car racing can become a very dangerous activity once the drivers are in the vehicle, but no one talks about the drama behind the industry. Deadline has revealed the first images from Maserati: The Brothers. The upcoming biopic will be centered around Alfieri (Michele Morrone) and Bindo Maserati (Salvatore Esposito), with the siblings attempting to make a name for themselves with their revolutionary vehicle modifications. Filming for the project has already begun, though, while cameras are already rolling, a release date for Maserati: The Brothers hasn't been announced. Nevertheless, audiences are closer than ever to witnessing this dramatic story about passion and determination.

The cast of Maserati: The Brothers will also include Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Alba and Andy Garcia. Hopkins' legacy can't be underestimated, and even in this stage of his career, the acclaimed performer continues to choose unpredictable projects to delight audiences on the screen. Hopkins was recently heard as the voice of Jimmy in the Rebel Moon movies, with the legendary actor also scheduled to appear as King Herod in the recently released Mary. Before signing on to star in Maserati: The Brothers, Jessica Alba stepped into the shoes of Parker for Trigger Warning, a recent thriller.

The drama of Maserati: The Brothers couldn't be depicted on the screen without a director who completely understood how this narrative can be compelling for viewers. Bobby Moresco, the filmmaker behind this project, could very well be that director. Before signing on to tackle the story of how the siblings became prominent figures in racing, the director won an Academy Award for his work on the script of Crash. The acclaimed movie featured Sandra Bullock and Don Cheadle in prominent roles. The fact that Moresco wants to return to a story that shows how vehicles can change a person's life shouldn't come as a surprise.

The Leads of 'Maserati: The Brothers'

The story of Maserati: The Brothers will also be told with two talented performers who will bring the titular siblings to life with their talent on the screen. Salvatore Esposito will play the role of Bindo Maserati. The actor is known by many for his role as Gaetano Fadda during the fourth season of Fargo. The other Maserati brother, Alfieri, will be portrayed by Michele Morrone. The performer appeared in the recent 365 Days. The stage has been set for Maserati: The Brothers to move audiences with the dramatic narrative centered around the famous vehicle manufacturers.

You can find the new images for Maserati: The Brothers by clicking here. A release date for Maserati: The Brothers hasn't been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.