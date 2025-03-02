M*A*S*H remains one of the most iconic series of all time, with equally iconic episodes. The series introduced many beloved characters, like Dr. Hawkeye Pierce (Alan Alda), Major Margaret Houlihan (Loretta Swit), and Maxwell Klinger (Jamie Farr). M*A*S*H combined heartbreaking and dramatic stories with humor and fun character-driven stories. The series was ahead of its time and featured memorable stories that have stood the test of time.

As phenomenal as M*A*S*H is as a whole, there are certain episodes that stand out. Some episodes, like "Life Time," are unique stories that provide different perspectives on the members of the 4077 and the work they do. Other episodes, like "The Life You Save" spotlight individual characters and explore what makes them so compelling. The best M*A*S*H episodes highlight poignant stories that have resonated with viewers across generations.

10 "Yessir, That's Our Baby"

Season 8, Episode 15 (1980)

This episode follows the members of the 4077 being upended by the arrival of a mysterious baby. As the team works to figure out where this baby came from, they must confront some troubling implications about her situation. While the members of the 4077 are immediately smitten with the baby, they have to reckon with the fact that she is in a particularly dangerous situation, as her mother is Korean and her father was an American GI. She faces a life of isolation and rejection.

"Yessir, That's Our Baby" is an unexpectedly