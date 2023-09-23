Throughout its run, M*A*S*H had many guest stars join the ensemble to ramp up the shenanigans and the emotional depth. The series followed the staff of the 4077 during the Korean War. While the stories focused on this core group, occasionally a shake-up was needed to further these characters' development.

Some guest stars, like Blythe Danner, portrayed characters who appeared in one episode and whose role was designed to further the plot line of someone in the main cast. Others, like, Pat Morita, had their character return to the 4077 more than once. Many of these actors became well-known for other projects, so this was often an early look at their talents.

10 Blythe Danner

Blythe Danner became a regular on Will & Grace and appeared in the movies Meet the Fockers, Meet the Parents, and Little Fockers among projects. Danner portrayed Lieutenant Carlyle Breslin, an old love of Hawkeye (Alan Alda). In fact, she was far more than a fling. This character was apparently the one serious relationship Hawkeye ever had.

What makes Danner's character, so compelling is that she called Hawkeye out when he desperately needed to be. This character revealed that underneath the playful womanizing is a deeply hurt man who always refuses to confront his own emotions.

9 Ron Howard

Ron Howard went from child star to being one of Hollywood's most well-known filmmakers. He's also the father of Bryce Dallas Howard, who has also followed in the family business. In M*A*S*H, Howard portrays a young Marine, Tommy, intent on fighting the enemy after lying about his age.

This episode is still regarded as one of the best of M*A*S*H years after it aired. "Sometimes You Hear the Bullet" established everything that this show was about. The horrors and futility of war were summed up in this singular character.

8 Leslie Nielson

Comedic actor Leslie Nielson appeared in the first season of M*A*S*H, as a Colonel with an exceptionally high casualty rate. The Airplane star brought his signature humor to this darkly comedic character. He provided an opportunity for the 4077 to band together to get rid of him before he was able to cause any further damage.

This character served as an emblem of who the real enemy was all along throughout this series. This character was a symbol of rampant disregard for human life that did not serve his troops well. Additionally, the goal of removing him from his post had everyone else put aside their differences for a moment.

7 Barry Corbin

Barry Corbin, who had roles on projects such as One Tree Hill, No Country For Old Men, and Yellowstone appeared on M*A*SH as an overzealous recruiter. Sgt. Joe Vickers was intent on getting as many soldiers to re-enlist as possible. Along the way, his character inadvertently brought to light some little-known injustices within the ranks of the US military.

This character was a catalyst for a discussion around the role of male registered nurses in the US armed forces. In real life, as demonstrated in the episode in which Corbin appears, male nurses were shut out of obtaining a commission in any branch. Additionally, Corbin's character was an opportunity for Max Klinger (Jamie Farr) to consider his future.

6 Ned Beatty

Ned Beatty, of All the President's Men, Network, and Superman, portrayed a chaplain with a message in M*A*S*H's fourth season. Colonel Hollister was a fire-and-brimstone preacher sent to the 4077 to inspect Father Mulcahy (William Christopher) in his role. His style was direct, as opposed to Father Mulcahy's calm spiritual leadership.

This character was a perfect venue for Beatty to demonstrate his comedic talents as well as his earnestness. Colonel Hollister may have had unorthodox methods, but he lit a fire in Mulcahy that he desperately needed. This character paved the way for Father Mulcahy to be the best version of himself.

5 Pat Morita

Pat Morita portrayed Captain Sam Pak, a South Korean physician who seemed to appear when the 4077 was overrun with casualties. While Morita appeared as a guest in several shows, his appearances on M*A*S*H were always welcome. This character always had a place on this team.

This character was the perfect addition to the 4077; a reminder that the mobile surgical unit could use all the help it could get. Morita also tapped into his signature brand of humor to the role to undercut some of the inevitable tension. This character acts as a bridge between Korean and US medical personnel.

4 Laurence Fishburne

A young Laurence Fishburne played Corporal Dorsey in M*A*S*H's tenth season. After being wounded, the corporal informs members of the 4077 that his commanding officer makes a habit of putting Black soldiers directly in harm's way. From there, the 4077 has to take action to ensure that the officer is removed from his position.

Fishburne's character was sweet and dynamic in his own right. He was also an integral part of alerting the 4077 to a commanding officer who posed a direct threat to the health and safety of Black soldiers under his command. Even after being injured, this character has the interests of his entire troop at heart.

3 Mariette Hartley

Following the debut of one of her most well-known roles in The Incredible Hulk, Mariette Hartley appeared in M*A*S*H as Swedish surgeon Dr. Inge Halvorsen. She struggles to be taken seriously as a professional. Along the way, she points out how sexist many of Hawkeye's views are underneath a nominally progressive exterior.

What made this character so compelling was that she was a woman ahead of her time. She also provided an important opportunity for viewers to interrogate Hawkeye as a character, including his flaws. Additionally, Inga is an inspirational character showing the fact that women have always played an essential role in the medical profession.

2 Shelley Long

Cheers star Shelley Long appeared as Nurse Mendenhall, a potential love interest for Hawkeye. When Hawkeye recognized his potential problem with alcohol use, he became more than slightly insufferable to those around him. While he expressed interest in Nurse Mendenhall, he inevitably made a mess of things.

This is another character who illuminated Hawkeye's flaws. The fact that she was able to maintain her sense of self-respect in the face of Hawkeye's self-righteousness was inspirational. She never spoke down to Hawkeye and told him what he needed to hear when he needed to hear it, which made her a standout among Hawkeye's many romantic escapades.

1 Gail Strickland

Gail Strickland, whose prolific career has included roles in movies such as Norma Rae and Bound for Glory, portrayed Captain Helen Whitfield. Whitfield was a friend of Margaret (Loretta Switt). She struggled with alcohol use and had a hard time admitting how much she was struggling.

This character is one of the most heartbreaking ones that was introduced through the series. Whitfield's friendship with Margaret makes the latter an even more relatable character. Ultimately, this is a compassionate and authentic portrait of alcohol use in a woman of this time which unfortunately remains a rarity in movies and television.

