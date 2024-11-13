Even for a show as beloved as M*A*S*H, you're not always going to have a unanimous approval rating with fans. The classic sitcom, running for 11 years with 251 episodes, was based on the novel by Richard Hooker and the 1970 film by Robert Altman. While the show was more lighthearted compared to the satirical and deeply cynical tone of the book and movie, M*A*S*H tested the limits of sitcom audiences used to comforting humor and gentle themes. Being set against the backdrop of the Korean War, the series wasn't afraid to interrupt the usual hijinks and rollicking good time of the U.S. Army's medical unit with sobering realities of the war. Tonal shifts were inevitable, but no one could've expected the radical Season 4 episode that exclusively featured one character.

'M*A*S*H' Wasn't Afraid to Take Bold Tonal Shifts and Risks

Conventional wisdom suggests that working at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during wartime would provide nothing but gloom. Despite their grave responsibilities as surgeons healing wounded soldiers in combat, the members of the titular medical unit find that laughter is the best medicine. Developed for television by Larry Gelbart, M*A*S*H follows an eclectic group of captains, majors, and colonels, including Captain Hawkeye Pierce (Alan Alda), Captain "Trapper John" McIntyre (Wayne Rogers), Major "Hot Lips" Houlihan (Loretta Swit), Colonel Potter, and Corporal "Radar" O'Reilly (Gary Burghoff), dealing with the trials and tribulations of their camp and the grand scope of the Korean War.

M*A*S*H had its fair share of controversial episodes throughout its prolific run on television. "Abyssinia, Henry" from Season 3 killed off Lt. Colonel Henry Blake (McLean Stevenson) during an era when axing characters was not common practice. Before dream episodes became a major point of contention across all television, Season 8's "Dreams" left viewers bewildered by portraying the troubled subconscious of the characters. Because of its historical setting, M*A*S*H would unexpectedly steer into dark territory with episodes short on laughs, notably the Season 4 finale, "The Interview," and the series finale, "Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen."

"Hawkeye" is 'M*A*S*H's Bottle Episode

The only episode format that divides audiences more than abstract metaphorical explorations is the bottle episode. Gelbart pushed the envelope beyond the parameters of the sitcom format, and what audiences received was Season 4, Episode 18, "Hawkeye," which follows the eponymous character taking a solo trip and getting into a Jeep accident. With the crash giving him a concussion, Hawkeye finds shelter in a Korean farmer's home, where one of the family members goes for help while he talks relentlessly to restore consciousness, even though the family doesn't understand a word of English. The hotshot motormouthed captain certainly doesn't need to be encouraged to speak, but in a desperate bid for survival, he'll deliver a never-ending monologue as he waits for someone from the camp to treat him. Alan Alda is the only principal actor from the series who appears on-screen, and it sits at a 6.9 rating on IMDb, one of the lowest rated on the site.

To this day, bottle episodes, isolated episodes shot with a limited cast and crew in a confined location because of budgetary concerns, remain a polarizing subject in the television community. In the same discussion, one party will claim that Breaking Bad's "Fly" is an abomination, while the other will insist that it is the show's finest hour. Back when Stranger Things was at the heart of all audiences, the controversial Season 2 side story, "The Lost Sister," derailed the momentum of the central narrative. On the opposite end, Mad Men's "The Suitcase" and Seinfeld's "The Chinese Restaurant" are recognized as high-water marks of their respective shows. The appeal of a TV show is the variety of characters and stories to latch on to, and when you reduce its scope with bottle episodes, some viewers feel cheated.

For a show with snappy dialogue and loose rapport between characters, "Hawkeye" demands patience from viewers. In an impressive performance by Alda, the titular character works with minimal resources to capture M*A*S*H's precise balance of sharp-tongued humor and dramatic sincerity. Hawkeye's efforts to stay awake provide immediate laughs, but his self-consciousness about passing out due to the concussion represents the show's unflinching dark side about the aftershocks of the war. "Hawkeye," more than anything, is a triumphant reminder of Alan Alda's brilliance. Without him, M*A*S*H would've been a shell of itself, and nowhere is that more evident than in this divisive but ultimately fascinating one-man show.

