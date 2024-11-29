The series finale of M*A*S*H, "Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen," stands as one of the greatest series finales of all time, and to this day reigns as the highest Nielsen rated TV episodes ever. Given the love shown for its finale, it may be surprising to you to know that the first season of M*A*S*H came perilously close to being its last, a similarity it shares with shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation. And like those shows, M*A*S*H took the lessons learned from its first season to right the ship for a second season and beyond. One of the biggest lessons learned was to steer away from episodes like "Major Fred C. Dobbs," a low point and a personal least favorite for Alan Alda, aka "Hawkeye" Pierce.

A Prank Misfires in 'M*A*S*H's Season 1 Episode "Major Fred C. Dobbs"

One of the series' most beloved running gags centers on Hawkeye and Trapper John (portrayed by Wayne Rogers during the first three seasons, later replaced by Mike Farrell as B.J. Hunnicutt) teaming up to take down the antagonistic Major Frank Burns (Larry Linville), a high-strung, incompetent buffoon with a glaring superiority complex. "Major Fred C. Dobbs" is no exception, with Hawkeye and Trapper determined to make Frank pay for his mean-spirited berating of a nurse. Knowing Frank has gone down for his post-surgery nap, the pair plaster cast a hook on his hand, so when Frank awakes, he hits himself in the head with it. It's the latest in a long line of pranks on him, but this time he's had enough. He marches into where Colonel Henry Blake (McLean Stevenson) is getting dental work done and demands a transfer.

Hawkeye and Trapper are overjoyed but want to send Frank off with a final prank, so they plant a microphone in Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan's (Loretta Swit) tent and broadcast Frank and Margaret's passionate farewell over the P.A. system. It's a step too far, with the embarrassing prank pushing Margaret to also demand a transfer. It's a two-for-one that delights the pranksters, but not when they are told that, until replacements arrive, they will be working double shifts. That's not fun, so they plan on how to get them to stay and are inspired by Radar's (Gary Burghoff) discovery of "fool's gold" nearby. They appeal to Frank's greed, tricking him into believing that deposits of gold are all around. The ruse works, and Frank rescinds his transfer request. Frank and Margaret begin digging, only to realize they've been duped by Hawkeye and Trapper as they drive by in a jeep they've painted gold.

"Major Fred C. Dobbs" Makes Little Sense in the World of 'M*A*S*H'

On the surface, "Major Fred C. Dobbs" doesn't really sound like it would be among the series' worst episodes, but when placed within the context of the series as a whole, it is. One has to understand that both Hawkeye and Trapper loathe Frank. Him leaving would have been answered prayer, so to actively prevent him from leaving doesn't track with what we know. Frank isn't really on brand either. Yes, he's incompetent and greedy, but he's not a complete moron, so it's unlikely that he would have fallen for the ruse. The capper is the gold-covered jeep that Hawkeye and Trapper drive by Frank to taunt him. The 4077th is a surgical facility in the middle of Korea, so the odds of even having gold paint are unbelievable, let alone enough to cover an entire jeep. And where are you going to hide a jeep for long enough to allow the paint to dry?

In the cited CBS interview, Alda says, "There are a few [episodes] all of us wish we didn't have to do because the idea didn't work. The one about a gold jeep was a low point." It reeks of an episode pushed by the network to focus on its comic elements, already a point of contention with the network at odds with the creatives by wanting to lighten war realities by never losing patients and using laugh tracks. "Major Fred C. Dobbs" may have been a thrown bone, but the push towards making M*A*S*H a dramedy was already in play with the episode "Sometimes You Hear the Bullet." It is that disconnect between the two extremes that nearly saw M*A*S*H get cancelled, but, as Jamie Farr recalls in the cited oral history of *M*A*S*H*, "Babe Paley [wife of CBS founder William S. Paley] supposedly saved us by telling her husband that M*A*S*H could be the crown jewel for the network." And ultimately, she was proven right.

M*A*S*H* is available to stream in the U.S. on Prime Video

