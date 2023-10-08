The beloved, classic TV series M*A*S*H benefited from some great writing, a deft balance of comedy and drama, and the bravado to run with anti-war themes. One of its greatest strengths lay in the host of memorable characters and the powerhouse actors behind them: Alan Alda's "Hawkeye" Pierce, Loretta Swit's "Hot Lips" Houlihan, Father Mulcahy (William Christopher), and the eccentric Klinger (Jamie Farr), always looking for that Section 8 discharge. But it would be hard to argue against Gary Burghoff's Walter Eugene "Radar" O'Reilly being the most beloved, as he was an innocent one amidst the chaos and a character we could relate to. So when M*A*S*H had its series finale, it seemed only right that the character was given a shot at his own series: W*A*L*T*E*R. Don't remember it? Consider yourself lucky.

‘M*A*S*H’s Radar Goes From Korea to Iowa

Gary Burghoff's Walter O'Reilly first appeared in Robert Altman's 1970 film M*A*S*H, a young man who entered the army out of high school in Ottumwa, Iowa, and earned the nickname "Radar" due to his extra-sensory like perception and exceptionally good hearing that allowed him to hear helicopters long before anyone else. Burghoff carried the character over to the series, but reinterpreted the role, turning Radar from a worldly con-man to a naive farm boy, one who sleeps with his teddy bear and reads superhero comic books. He was responsible for running the 4077th public address system and radio station, and playing the bugle (but incredibly poorly).

Radar was in every episode of the first three seasons, but Burghoff gradually limited his appearances in sequential seasons before leaving the show in Season 8 with a two-part farewell episode, "Good-Bye Radar," in which he was given a hardship discharge after the death of his uncle to help out on the family farm. Burghoff resurrected the character for two guest appearances in the spinoff series AfterMASH, with Radar now living on the family farm in Iowa. Those appearances dovetailed into W*A*L*T*E*R.

'W*A*L*T*E*R' Completely Forgets the Radar We Love

W*A*L*T*E*R catches up with Walter O'Reilly (who has dropped the now-iconic name Radar) in St. Louis where he is now a rookie police officer alongside his cousin Wendell Micklejohn (Ray Buktenica). They start watching a television interview of Walter by journalist Clete Roberts, who has been following up with former members of the 4077th while getting ready for work, and throughout the episode, they catch more snippets of the interview. It's during these snippets that viewers are able to piece together Walter's life following his appearances on AfterMASH with a series of flashbacks. Walter did return to Iowa, but after failing at farming he had to sell the farm and send his mother to live with his aunt. The girl he married left him for his best friend while honeymooning in St. Louis (because nothing says love like St. Louis).

Distraught, Walter goes to a drug store to buy an overdose of sleeping pills, plus aspirin since he gets headaches from sleeping pills. Thankfully, the drugstore clerk, Victoria (Victoria Jackson), talks him out of overdosing and they become friends. Wendell gets Walter a job with the city police, and in the present Walter is shown resolving an argument between two strippers, and befriending a boy who lost his father in Korea and has been stealing for survival.

This strangely morbid pilot was a debacle and simply not very good. Like, at all. The Radar in W*A*L*T*E*R wasn't the same Radar that viewers had grown to love, the premise was odd, there were elements that contradicted events in M*A*S*H, and, like Matt LeBlanc in Joey, characters from an ensemble cast often can't carry a series when they become the main focus. Unsurprisingly, CBS didn't pick up the show, so it was already a lame duck before it aired as a "CBS Special Presentation." Worse? The pilot was only ever aired in the Eastern and Central time zones. Viewers on the West Coast were denied (or saved from) seeing the lone episode of the show due to coverage of the Democratic National Convention.

'M*A*S*H' Had Several Failed Spinoffs

Of the three spinoffs from M*A*S*H, W*A*L*T*E*R was the biggest bust, to such a degree that it is barely remembered, with only a handful of websites that even mention it among other spinoff disasters. AfterMASH, on the other hand, can be found on lists of worst TV spin-offs. The premise is much simpler (and more believable) than W*A*L*T*E*R, with Father Mulcahy, Klinger, and Colonel Potter (Harry Morgan) practicing at a veteran's hospital. In fairness, the first season garnered enough goodwill to earn a second season, but after being knocked about by The A-Team, scheduled at the same time, it was canceled. The only spinoff that enjoyed a successful run is Trapper John, M.D., which aired on CBS between 1979 and 1986. The series picks up 28 years after Dr. "Trapper" John McIntyre (Pernell Roberts) had been discharged from the 4077th, with McIntyre a compassionate mentor and father figure as Chief of Surgery at San Francisco Memorial Hospital.

Trapper John, M.D. succeeded on the strength of two elements. With the timeline so much later, there wasn't an issue with being able to reconcile this Trapper John with the one from the show. The other two spinoffs were at a disadvantage in this regard. With their timelines being directly after the series finale, it was more difficult to picture the characters being and doing something different. The Trapper John of Trapper John, M.D. was also modeled after the character from the movie, not from the TV show, so there was no need for the series to introduce any nostalgia for, or "where are they now" type catch-ups from, the long-running original TV series. Where W*A*L*T*E*R does succeed is that it didn't last long enough, nor was it impactful enough, to taint people's fond memories of "Radar" O'Reilly, the farm boy that kept his innocence in a war that stole it from so many others.