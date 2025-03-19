Across 11 seasons, M*A*S*H ended up being quite a few things all at once. Simultaneously, it was a sitcom, a war show, and a drama, focusing on the trials and tribulations of various doctors and medical staff working in the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War. Much of the comedy came about because the main characters needed an outlet for all the horrors around them. Jokes were, in essence, a coping mechanism.

As M*A*S*H went along, it never lost its sense of humor, but the more impactful parts of working in a warzone were continually emphasized. By the end of its run, a sizable chunk of its 250+ episodes were probably more dramatic than they were comedic, including the following ones, which rank among the saddest episodes of M*A*S*H ever aired.