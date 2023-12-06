The Big Picture FOX is airing a special on January 1 called MASH: The Comedy That Changed Television, which takes a personal look at the creation and evolution of the iconic characters from the show.

The special includes new interviews with cast members and executive producers, along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, photos, and stories.

The special also pays tribute to late members of the cast and crew of M*A*S*H, featuring clips and rare archive footage of their work on the show.

For about eleven years, from 1972 to 1983, there was no better show on TV than M*A*S*H. Now, over forty years after the record-shattering finale aired, FOX has decided to take a look back. On January 1, the network will be airing MASH: The Comedy That Changed Television.

The two-hour special will be a “definitive look at the 14-time Emmy-winning television classic.” According to FOX, it will be a “highly personal remembrance” exploring the “creation and evolution of the show’s iconic characters.” It will also feature new interviews with cast members Alan Alda, Gary Burghoff, William Christopher, Jamie Farr, Mike Farrell, Wayne Rogers, and Loretta Swit as well as executive producers Gene Reynolds and Burt Metcalfe, “alongside rare and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, photos, and stories.”

Additionally, the special is set to honor and remember late members of the cast and crew through clips from the series and rare archive footage. This includes stars Larry Linville, Harry Morgan, McLean Stevenson, and David Ogden Stiers alongside series writer and producer Larry Gelbart.

'M*A*S*H's Impact Has Not Lessened Over The Years

M*A*S*H, a spin-off of the film of the same name, was a comedy centered around a United States Army Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War. For over a decade, it had audiences across the nation tuned in to see how it’d next seamlessly blend comedy with the true sobering horrors of war. Even today, fans return for the compelling characters and both hilarious and tragically memorable quotes

About the series and upcoming special, executive producers John Scheinfeld and Andy Kaplan said the following:

“MASH is not only a great television series, it is a cultural phenomenon. It has made multiple generations of viewers laugh, cry and think, often in the same episode. We are excited to team with Fox to create this unprecedented window into an innovative television classic.”

Dan Harrison, EVP, Program Planning & Content Strategy, Fox Entertainment, added:

“MASH is among the most iconic sitcoms in the annals of television history. It’s a timeless show that comedically captures the 4077th medical corps and how they managed to maintain their sanity while saving lives on the front lines of the Korean War. Larry Gelbart, Gene Reynolds and Burt Metcalfe brought this incredible comedy to life thanks to their ensemble cast led by the incomparable Alan Alda. Fox is proud to celebrate the landmark achievements of one of the best comedies ever created.”

Watch MASH: The Comedy That Changed Television on Monday, January 1 at 8 PM ET on FOX. The original series is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

