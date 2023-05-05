Mashle: Muscles and Magic, to many, is probably the embodiment of an “it’s not that deep, bro” anime.

After all, it’s just a silly action-comedy shounen series! It follows Mash Burnedead (Chiaki Kobayashi), a kid born without magic in a world filled to the brim with magical ability, on his journey to become a Divine Visionary and save people like him from being stolen away by the government to keep the gene pool pure…

Okay, maybe it’s a little more intense than it looks on the surface. The truth is that beneath Mashle’s fun and silly exterior is quite a bit of commentary about social and economic class inequality. However, if you dig a little deeper, it also becomes a pretty excellent allegory for what it’s like to be neurodivergent in a neurotypical world. This is mostly shown through Mash’s experience throughout the series, though it’s also seen in Anna Crown’s (Riona Imaizumi) storyline.

RELATED: This 'Suzume' Scene Sums Up the Entire Movie

What Is Neurodivergency?

Image via Crunchyroll

Before we go any further, though, it’s important to define and understand what neurodivergency is. Neurodivergence, as a term, is typically used for individuals whose brains process, understand, and execute information and behavior differently from what would be considered “typical.” The term was coined by Australian sociologist Judy Singer in the 1990s as a term specifically to describe autistic people, but now is often used as an umbrella term for anyone that consistently experiences brain functions that are outside what is considered “typical.” Examples of neurodiversity include autism, ADHD, OCD, and dyslexia, and can also include anxiety and depression. Neurodiversity advocates strive to move away from the idea of neurodivergency as an “illness” in need of a cure; they instead try to recontextualize it as a form of human diversity that is necessary and to be celebrated.

Often, people who are neurodivergent experience difficulty fitting in with others for a multitude of reasons, including difficulty communicating with and relating to people, having specific needs that may impact their academic, professional, and personal life, and being treated unfairly because of them, and being ridiculed and excluded by neurotypical people for a host of reasons.

Mash as a Neurodivergent Character

Image via Crunchyroll

We see Mash struggle with many of these issues, even in just the first few episodes. From the start, we’re introduced to Mash as a person without a mark, which singles him out as a person without magical ability in a world where almost everyone can perform magic. Instead of magic, he relies on strength, and through exercise, he’s become powerful enough to mimic magic with his physical ability. This is our first metaphor for neurodivergency in the series, with magic users being a stand-in for neurotypical people, and non-magic users standing in for neurodivergent people.

This comparison is only supported by Mash as a character. He exhibits many of the typical traits that people associate with autism, including lack of expression, a strong sense of justice and honesty, special interests (specifically working out and cream puffs), and a lack of understanding of humor and abstract riddles. We often see him problem-solve in ways that make complete sense to him, such as simply breaking a lock instead of using a spell and punching his way through the labyrinth and the Sphinx, but that earn him ridicule from his teachers and classmates, who say it’s the wrong way to do things and that he’s a “cheater.” We also see multiple examples of him not fully understanding social cues, such as when Lloyd (Yuusuke Shirai) gets upset at Mash for not meeting him like he was supposed to, and Mash simply says he was making cream puffs and forgot, seeming to not notice Lloyd’s anger. These things cause difficulties between Mash and the people around him, though he does manage to find friendship with a group of people that seem to understand him (minus them not knowing he can’t use magic) and have similar traits to him.

In a sense, the series asks Mash to “mask,” a term often used to describe when neurodivergent people hide their traits to appear neurotypical so that they can better fit into society. Mash is posing as a magic user at Easton Academy and being asked to do what magic users do, despite not having the accommodations provided to do so and lacking the fundamental understanding of the rules he’s supposed to play by, beyond “try to be like a magic user.” Because he lacks the tools he needs — and isn’t provided with the aid he needs to succeed — Mash is forced to struggle through his academics to reach his goal because he understands, perceives, and accomplishes things in a way that is fundamentally different from his “normal” peers. It’s an interesting metaphor for the way neurodivergent people are often denied the resources and accommodations they need to thrive, especially when they’re the minority in a space or if they come off as neurotypical, as Mash does in the series as a covert non-magician.

There’s also the fact that Mash is bullied and ridiculed by his peers for his seemingly strange behavior. People accuse him of cheating and breaking the rules often because of his way of handling things, and his sense of justice often rubs his peers and mentors the wrong way, as seen in his altercations with both Lloyd and Cregos (Yutaka Aoyama). However, we’ve also seen that once Mash’s abilities do something positive for the people around him, they change their tune rather quickly. A good example is during the Duelo match, when Mash is still on the ground as the game is in full swing because of his inability to fly a broom. He’s booed, things are thrown at him, and people are generally mean to him. It isn’t until Tom (Wataru Komada) gives him a pep talk and gets hurt by an opposing player that Mash starts to play, once again using his sheer strength to his ability. He ends up winning the match, and suddenly, the crowd is cheering for him! This is another great analogy for how neurodivergent people are treated by society — they’re considered weird, and their interests are considered unimportant, useless, or annoying until they do something that neurotypical people consider good or important or productive.

Anna Crown and “Becoming” Neurodivergent

Besides our main character, there is a side character that also supports Mashle being an allegory for the neurodivergent experience, and that’s Anna, the younger sister of Lance Crown (Kaito Ishikawa). Anna was born as a magic user with only one mark, and unlike her brother, is shown to have exceptionally weak magical abilities. Due to an illness, she begins to lose her magic entirely, and her mark begins to fade away. Her parents become rather cold toward her, and say that once her mark is gone, they’re turning her over to the Bureau of Magic to be “dealt with.”

It’s important to point out here that neurodivergency is often innate; it’s something one is born with. There are cases, though, that can cause neurodivergency later in life, like traumatic brain injuries and trauma that results in PTSD, anxiety, or depression. However, in the case of Anna, she is representative of something that some people experience if they’re diagnosed later in life: the “becoming neurodivergent” phenomenon.

I don’t call it that because that’s how it happens; I call it that because it’s often how the people around a neurodivergent person make them feel when they receive a diagnosis later in life. Some people may not be diagnosed with autism or ADHD in childhood due to their traits presenting differently, their support system not wanting them to be tested during childhood, or due to their gender, as women are often diagnosed with these divergences far less than men. This can often lead to neurotypical people thinking that someone can “become” neurodivergent, when the reality is that the person was neurodivergent the whole time, and they hadn’t been diagnosed or had been masking their traits for their safety and are now able to express them freely.

Anna is a good metaphor for this. Though people believe she was born with magic, an outside stressor began to show that she wasn’t able to sustain it, and her ability mask literally disappeared. She’s also the younger sister to an extremely powerful magician who is favored by their parents, as shown by how they tell Lance they’ll turn Anna over to the Bureau of Magic for his sake. It’s reasonable to expect that she felt pressured to live up to her brother’s capabilities and thus, her parents’ expectations, and that was what kept her magic — her mask — in place. Of course, her loss of magic is caused by a big bad that will be revealed later, but that doesn’t take away from her as a representation of individuals who are diagnosed later in life, especially due to her gender and familial relationships.

Mashle is, overall, just a silly anime. It’s fun to watch, it’s not overwhelming, and it’s perfect to unwind with on Friday nights. Despite that, it has a lot to say about societal issues, especially once you sift through the very obvious and get to the things you can really speculate and theorize about. That’s what makes for a good series, isn’t it?