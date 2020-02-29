The ‘M.A.S.K.’ Movie Adds ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Writer Chris Bremner

Bad Boys for Life screenwriter Chris Bremner has been hired to script the upcoming film M.A.S.K., based on the popular toy line from the 1980s. As reported by THR, the film is another joint production between Paramount and Hasbro, who have enjoyed billions of dollars of success with the Transformers franchise.

M.A.S.K. was a toy line by Kenner that aimed to combine the best parts of competing toy lines G.I. Joe and Transformers. The toys (and subsequent cartoon series) followed the Mobile Armored Strike Kommand, a task force of commandos driving transforming armored vehicles to do battle with V.E.N.O.M., the Vicious Evil Network Of Mayhem. There are currently no details available about Bremner’s script, but I sincerely hope he preserves the strong acronym game on display here.

F. Gary Gray is attached to direct and co-produce via his production company Fenix Studios. Gray is no stranger to big-budget action, having recently helmed The Fate of the Furious, which grossed $1.2 billion worldwide, and last summer’s Men in Black International. Meanwhile, the surprise hit Bad Boys for Life recently crossed the $400 million mark, with Bremner already attached to draft a sequel. He was also recently tapped to write National Treasure 3, the long-awaited third installment in Nicolas Cage’s treasure-hunting franchise.

The decision to develop M.A.S.K. into a blockbuster film franchise is a bit odd to me, considering the property is fairly obscure and doesn’t have the fanbase of other 80s properties like Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. But with a script from Bremner and F. Gary Gray at the helm, a M.A.S.K. movie might actually be fun regardless of how familiar you are with the toy line.