From the undead and the demonic to murderous and the monstrous, horror cinema is jam-packed with iconic villains who have left audiences paralyzed with fear as to what exactly is going bump in the night. Some of the genre's greatest legends come in the form of masked killers, be they psychotic, slashing serial killers lusting for blood, or horribly disfigured beings covering themselves to get close enough to strike.

Many of the greatest masked killers in horror have come from the slasher subgenre, but there have also been great deviants to don daunting disguises in such categories as home invasion horror and supernatural thrillers. With long-standing legacies as some of the genre's most terrifying figures, these masked slashers have assembled fan followings even longer than their kill lists and stand as undisputed icons of horror film.

20 The Collector

'The Collector' (2009)

With The Collector and its 2012 sequel The Collection marking something of a cult glory in slasher cinema, the franchise’s titular sadistic killer has etched out a small corner of horror folklore as his fanbase has steadily amassed. The original film follows an ex-con desperate for money who decides to break into his boss’s house to steal a valuable gem. His efforts embroil him in the twisted game of a deranged killer who has taken the family hostage and rigged deadly traps around the property.

It excels as simple yet effective torture porn for viewers who are into that, enriching its formulaic story with plenty of nasty traps and extreme gore. The approach has seen the Collector (Juan Fernández) become a fan-favorite horror hacker, with his meticulous and methodical cruelty meshing with his entrancing fascination with pain and suffering to deliver a deliciously macabre killer who embodies the sinister exhilaration of the genre like few others.

19 Sam

'You Might be the Killer' (2018)

You Might be the Killer offers an intriguing new spin on the mystery and mayhem of slasher cinema. It opens with camp counselor Sam (Fran Kranz) experiencing a nightmarish murder spree at Camp Clear Vista. When he calls his horror movie-loving friend Chuck (Alyson Hannigan) for help, the two deduce that Sam may not necessarily be in grave danger, as it looks as though he could be blacking out and committing the murders himself.

In the film, the creepy mask is not only an eerie aesthetic, but a vessel of great and terrible power as well. It is unbreakable, and Sam’s own face burns when he tries casting it into fire, with its mystery tied to a carver who used wood from a tree containing a dark spirit to craft it. The film hasn’t made an immediate splash in mainstream circles—therefore, its killer concept remains underappreciated—but as fun and lively slasher fare, You Might be the Killer should endure as a cult classic that sees more fanfare head its way.

18 The Killer

'Alice, Sweet Alice' (1976)