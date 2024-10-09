It was Footloose night on The Masked Singer, and every singer competitor cut loose! Between songs from the movie's soundtrack and an appearance from Kevin Bacon himself, the second night of Group A performances has solidified Season 12 as a contender for one of the best. While the performances were all quite strong, one celeb had to be revealed. And this time, it was a close personal friend of one of the panelists.

Since 2019, The Masked Singer has been one of Fox's biggest reality series. The celebrity singing competition showcases some of the world's biggest and brightest stars hidden inside a whimsical costume as the panel and the viewers at home try to deduce the voice they're hearing. Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season's panel includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.

When Can I Watch 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

The Masked Singer Season 12 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00pm on Fox. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

What Was the Theme of Episode 2 of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic hit 80s film Footloose, The Masked Singer tasked the singers to perform a track from the film. To kick the night off, Robin Thicke performed his own rendition of the title track. Between himself and host Nick Cannon, they both sported their own version of Kevin Bacon's infamous prom tux.

Who Is Showbird?

To kick things off on Footloose Night, the evening began with Showbird. Unlike the previous week, the Masked Ambassador did not make an appearance for any of the performers. In Showbird's clue package, she revealed that she always knew if she got the chance to be in front of the lights, he would always do something good with it. She stated that work became her life, becoming married to it, but she found a new love who ultimately became her lovebird. And no, not Colton Underwood, previously known as Lovebird. Her clue package also showed images of a purple cupcake as well as a handful of rings with colorful stones. If that clue didn't give it away, I don't know what would!

For her Footloose night song, she performed "Let's Hear It For the Boy" by Deniece Williams. Following her fun-loving performance, she presented a clue to the judges. Being Footloose Night, the item was the music box from the film. This tied in as she said, "In '94, I was part of a hip-hop empire." When it came to guesses, Ken Joeng was convinced it was his Community co-star Yvette Nicole Brown. Jenny McCarthy selected Taraji P. Henson based on The Color Purple relating to the cupcake clue. For Rita Ora, she said the purple connected to long-time Prince collaborator Sheila E. Based on the clues, well, keep reading, and all will be revealed!

Who Is Ship?

Following her strong showing during Night 1, Ship returned with wind in her sails. In her clue package, she revealed that in high school, she might have been an overachiever. She was a star cheerleader, class president, and was voted prom queen. But she injured her foot and had to sit on the sidelines for a whole year. Between images of cowboy boots, a piano, and a crow perched upon it, the clue package continued to leave us stumped.

Ship took on "Almost Paradise" by Mike Reno and Ann Wilson. It was a beautifully haunting performance that may lead her straight to the finale. But first, her clue. It was a locker that allowed the panelists to play a round of Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon. Inside the locker, there were images of Kevin Bacon, Whoopi Goldberg, and Melissa Etheridge. While this didn't help much, the panelists gave guesses of Kate Bush, Sarah McLachlan, Amy Grant, and Sheryl Crow. As this is still one of the hardest clue packages this season, we think it still might be Paula Cole based on the cowboy boots and the bird.

Who Is Woodpecker?

Without Jenifer Lewis introducing her, this week it was up to Woodpecker to flow on her own. In her clue package, she noted that she fights for things that she believes in. She shared that while most kids were playing in treehouses, she was planting roots in Hollywood. She stated that growing up in front of the world was awkward, but she is dancing in her growing pains and has other young birdies see her as a hero. When it came to images, a tiny briefcase, a director's chair, and a rubber ducky were seen. Was this the clue that revealed Woodpecker's identity?

Woodpecker took on the uptempo hit "Holding Out For a Hero" by Bonnie Tyler. It was a fun, high-energy performance that showcased her attitude in a fantastic manner. For the extra clue, it just so happened to be Kevin Bacon's sneaker from the film. Upon discussing it, Woodpecker may have revealed a bit too much. She said that like her Masked Ambassador, Jenifer Lewis, they share a bond over being stylish. Woodpecker emphasized ISH, making her identity much more clear. The panels guessed Letitia Wright, Willow Smith, and Regina King, but we're convinced it is Marsai Martin. Martin appeared on Black-ish with Jenifer Lewis and Anthony Anderson. Anthony Anderson previously appeared on The Masked Singer as Rubber Ducky, the clue from the evening's clue package.

Who Is Buffalo?

It was a big reveal last week that Buffalo was not one, but three performers. This week, they shared that they are rebels in their own way who found each other along the trail. They call themselves funny as hell, corny, and rich. When it came to images in their clue package, they are seen playing poker as well as an image of a jar of poison. The clues didn't reveal too much about these three, so we might need another week of clues to solve this one completely.

The trio of Buffalo performed Foreigner's "Waiting For a Girl Like You." It was a very strong performance that kept them alive another week. For their extra clue, the Men in Black drove out on stage on a mini tractor that said "Mo-Town." This clue made the judges clue into some new guesses. Ken Joeng guessed Bell Biv Devoe, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed 112 and Boyz II Men and Robin Thicke went wild and went with Big Time Rush. With the gambling in the past two weeks, we think it might still be Boyz II Men due to their recent Las Vegas residency.

Who Was Eliminated on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Group A Night 2?

Based on the votes from the studio audience and the judges, the lowest-scoring singer of the night was Showbird, meaning they were about to be unmasked. Before the big reveal, the panel had the chance to make one final guess. Ken Joeng and Robin Thicke guessed Yvette Nicole Brown, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg said Taraji P. Henson, and Rita Ora went with Sheila E. In the end, the masked singer was Yvette Nicole Brown! Ken Jeong was right, again! Two weeks in a row!

What May Happen Next?

With only three celebrities left to be unmasked in Group A, the final three will perform in next week's Soundtrack Of Your Life theme week. Oh, and this will be a double elimination! The stakes are quite high as the talent is equally as strong. Who do you think will be the next to be unmasked?

