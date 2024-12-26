The panel on The Masked Singer is pretty good at over-hyping contestants and making outlandishly bad guesses. But this season, they were not wrong about how deep the talent pool was. With so many celebrities present that could have won it all, the season truly might have been the best yet. Why? The higher profile names. To have a season that featured a finale of Boyz II Men and Mario, the door has opened for other big names to take the stage. With the commitment level a bit shorter than some other celebrity reality projects, The Masked Singer is the perfect place to let loose, have fun, and sing in a larger-than-life costume!

Season 12's crop of celebrities were broken up into three groups. Each group featured a series of eliminations before one or two were invited to compete in the Quarter Finals. With the "Ding Dong Keep It On Bell" back in play, the panel easily could have used it for each group. That's how strong the talent was. Yes, part of the allure may be seeing some stars try their hand at anonymous singing and be horrendous. But when the performances are strong, there's more reason to want to tune in. That, and the ability to be a super sleuth and discover their identities faster than the panel.

The Masked Celebrities Came To Win

Looking back at the final list of fifteen acts, there were truly only three comical duds. And they all happened to be eliminated first in their respective groups. John Elway as Leaf Sheep, Andy Richter as Dust Bunny, and Bethany Hamilton as Macaron never had a shot at winning. They were the one-and-done entries that paved the way for the twelve other stars (who did have singing experience) to shine.

From there, it was truly a battle of whom the audience wanted to hear again and again. Nearly every single celebrity had a true shot of making the next round. For that, this season was special. Even when Yvette Nicole Brown as Showbird, Laverne Cox as Chess Piece, and Drake Bell as Ice King were eliminated right before their respective group's finals, it came as a shock because they truly displayed the talent to move onto the finals.

The Stars Aligned on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12