Editor's Note: The following may contain spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 12.Every pre-season, The Masked Singer likes to tease the season with a contestant’s performance. Last season, the series dropped Goldfish’s performance of “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo and fans instantly knew that voice. It was Vanessa Hudgens, who went on to win the season. This time, the show released Ship’s performance of “Pompeii” by Bastille. The performance is haunting and quite captivating. But listening to only the first few bars, it may be evident who that voice belongs to.

'Masked Singer' Season 12's Ship Has an Iconic Voice

In the two-minute preview clip for The Masked Singer Season 12, fans were gifted a beautiful rendition of "Pompeii" by Bastille. Within the first few notes, it's clear that whoever is in the ship costume is a seasoned vocalist. The haunting rendition has breathy moments, but when the singer's voice hits the lower register, it becomes almost evident that the voice belongs to a legendary singer. The audience starts to cheer just as Robin Thicke says, "I know that voice." Well, it's likely because everyone in that room has not only heard that voice before, it's because they admire that voice. When Ship hits her stride in the angelic chorus, with the choir behind her, the performance takes off. While she is known for her sultry deep alto, she still soars when she hits that pitch-perfect high note in the riffs.

What is evident in this performance is that the star behind the mask is someone who has immense vocal control and the ability to shine. She doesn't need the costume to help give her confidence to perform because she is a tried and true legend. Now, per usual, many internet sleuths are adamant that they know the true identity of Ship. But some of those fervent convictions are a bit off. Thanks to the comment section on the video, some fans believe that Ship is Cher. Now, as much as Cher is known for her deeper vocals, tonally, it didn't match the legendary artist. Others paired it to the husky tones of Tracy Chapman. Another interesting guess, but also, likely wrong.

Who Is the Ship on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

Close

So, who is that? Ship looks to be The Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox! Yes, those vocal tones match the extraordinary Scottish singer-songwriter known for songs like "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," "Walking on Broken Glass," and "No More 'I Love You's." The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is known for the specificity of how she sings, making her voice one of the most beautiful and unique instruments in pop music. Ship has put a spell on us!

Now, when it comes to the costume clue hints this season, it's uncertain whether Ship's costume has a direct correlation to Annie Lennox's body of work. Some already connected it to her time singing "Into the West" from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King due to ships in the film. It may be a stretch, but sometimes it's the subtle nods to the smallest things that help solve the mystery on The Masked Singer. It seems that her identity might already be exposed, but will her fate be like Vanessa Hudgens where it’s no longer a mystery until the end? No matter what, sweet dreams are made of correct guesses!

The Masked Singer Season 12 begins Wednesday, September 25 on Fox. All episodes of The Masked Singer will be available to stream the next day on Hulu in the U.S.

