The Masked Singer is everyone's favorite celebrity guessing game. For many who watch, it can take up until that final clue package to discover just who's behind the mask. Other times, when they have one of the most recognizable voices in the world, it becomes obvious the second they open their mouth. For lucky Season 13, Group B just happened to have one of those iconic voices that was instantly identified at home. The judges played along as if they didn't, though it was Nick Cannon who was filled with joy the moment he realized Space Ranger was one of his favorite people on the planet.

With some easy clues in the video packages, a blaring identifier on his costume, and a voice like no other, Space Ranger was officially identified as Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Public Enemy's Flavor Flav. As a pioneer in the early 2000s reality television landscape, Flavor Flav finally got his chance to check off The Masked Singer from his bucket list, as he made history by becoming the first ever contestant to sing a Taylor Swift song. The Public Enemy icon said, "Man, I'm so honored, and I feel so special, because for years, Masked Singer has been trying to get a Taylor Swift song cleared. They couldn't. They couldn't do it. So I really want to thank Taylor Swift and her crew for clearing that song for me. And not only that, but I made history on The Masked Singer, because I'm the first one to perform a Taylor Swift song."

Flavor Flav Thinks His 'Masked Singer' Clues Did Him Dirty

COLLIDER: "Yeah, boyeeee!" He needs no introduction. It's Flavor Flav. Congratulations on The Masked Singer! How much fun did you have?

FLAVOR FLAV: Thank you, Michael. I appreciate that, man. Nice to meet you and all of that great stuff. Thanks for having me on your show. And I just want to say that, yo, being on The Masked Singer, was one of the greatest experiences that I could ever have. You know, because it was on my bucket list for me to do for years and years and years. And finally, now I can say that I was able to knock something off of my bucket list.

COLLIDER: What inspired you to want to do The Masked Singer?

FLAV: Well, by me watching the show previously, you know, back in the day, you know what I'm saying. You know, one thing, it kind of identified to me, and things that I've always wanted to do. I love entertaining, number one. Number two, I love putting people in some type of suspense. You know what I'm saying. Number three, I love hyping up the crowd, you know what I'm saying, and making everybody cheer and go crazy, you know what I'm saying. So by me being on The Masked Singer, it put me on that platform to be able to do all of those things.

COLLIDER: What was your first reaction when you got to see your Space Ranger costume for the first time?

FLAV: My first reaction was like, "Holy sh--, how are you going to pull this off, Flav?" And then I said to myself, "You know what, you are Flavor Flav and you are the greatest hype man, the first original hype man. And there's nothing in this world Flav, that you can't do." I know I could pull this off, and I'm going to pull this off. I challenged myself to pull it off, and I did a good job.

COLLIDER: You sure did!

FLAV: Because at the end of the day, when I looked at the playback, I said to myself, "There's nothing in this world that Flavor Flav can't do." So I was really proud of myself, too.

COLLIDER: Your costume had a pretty massive clue on it, on the belt, with the clock. It was so cool that Nick was like, "I'm not telling anybody. If you can't see it, you're not getting that clue."

FLAV: Yeah, I think, I think they could've did me a lot better with the clues, you know what I'm playing, in the whole nine. Because, first of all, you know, my voice is one of the most recognizable voices on the planet. You know what I'm saying, and it's not hard to really guess it when those clues were so easy. I mean, the first clue was the "PE." And then, and everybody knows that that didn't stand for physical education. And then the second clue was the hardware that I wear around my neck. I mean, everybody knows Flav for wearing hardware around his neck.

COLLIDER: It's true.

FLAV: And then number three, like you said, that clock belt. They showed the clock belt twice on television. So, I mean, that was dead giveaway. Dead giveaway, right there. You know, I think they could've did any better with the clues. You know what I mean?

COLLIDER: Let's talk Taylor. You are the king of the Swifties. For your first performance. You sang "Bad Blood," and you're the first performer on the show to get to sing Taylor Swift. How honored are you?

FLAV: Man, I'm so honored, and I feel so special, because for years, Masked Singer has been trying to get a Taylor Swift song cleared. They couldn't. They couldn't do it. So I really want to thank Taylor Swift and her crew for clearing that song for me. And not only that, but I made history on The Masked Singer, because I'm the first one to perform a Taylor Swift song.

COLLIDER: You sure are, and you did great.

FLAV: Yeah, I felt special. I felt honored. You know what I'm saying. And I felt like, I did my thing because "Bad Blood" is my favorite Taylor Swift record, and that's the first record that really got me to identify who Taylor Swift is and how real that girl is and how amazing she is.

Flavor Flav Is Honored to Be Recognized For All His Achievements