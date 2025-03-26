The Masked Singer Season 13 has made many fans feel lucky that their guesses have been spot on. The panel, however, hasn't been feeling as lucky. So far this season, The Masked Singer has introduced the world to 10 incredible masked characters, revealing six so far. Now, Group C has arrived, and the panel believes that perhaps another reality star is hiding underneath Yorkie.

For the Group C premiere, five new characters are introduced: Cherry Blossom, Mad Scientist, Nessy, Stud Muffin, and Yorkie. With only two able to join Boogie Woogie, Coral, Paparazzo, and Pearl in the Lucky 6, the battle to keep the mask on is back! Could Yorkie keep us guessing for weeks to come?

Is Yorkie from the 90210?

In this exclusive clip to Collider, the panel has some big ideas based on Yorkie's clue package. Based on her clue package, Ken Jeong defers to the reality television expert on the panel, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, as to who might be underneath. He believes that, after her performance of Chappell Roan's "Hot To Go," Yorkie might be The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, the multi-faceted Kyle Richards. Jenny thinks it's an excellent guess. Could he be onto something?

Grab your sequins and feather boas, it’s carnival night. The Masked Singer starring grandmaster Robin Thicke, the beguiling Rita Ora, the hypnotic Ken Jeong, the bejeweled Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and host Nick Cannon! From Rio to Ibiza, Carnival is celebrated all over the world, and they're bringing that party right here to the Group C premiere! Could the winner be in this group? The celebrities will deliver astounding performances of “Hot To Go,” “Jump Around,” “Roxanne,” “Let’s Get Loud,” and “Unwell” before one celebrity must reveal themselves in the all-new "Group C Premiere: Carnival Night" episode of The Masked Singer.

So far this season, the celebrities revealed have been mega. The revealed celebrities include Cedric the Entertainer (Honey Pot), Oscar De La Hoya (Fuzzy Peas), Aubrey O'Day (Ant), Scheana Shay (Bat), Flavor Flav (Space Ranger), and James Van Der Beek (Griffin). Who will join the lineup of unmasked celebs? Find out by tuning into The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8:00pm on FOX. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.