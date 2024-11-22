The Masked Singer Season 13 is set to premiere on February 12, 2025, with Rita Ora once again replacing Nicole Scherzinger on the panel. Scherzinger took a break from the reality singing competition after Season 10 to star in the revival of the musical Sunset Boulevard. Scherzinger will be performing on Broadway for at least nine months, putting her departure date on the sellout show at sometime in July 2025. Fans were hoping that she would be back after Season 12, but this clearly won't be happening now. Despite her absence, the show will return to its regular slot with its upcoming season.

The news was shared by the reality show’s official Instagram account along with a photo of the four judges on the panel. Rita Ora will be joined by series regulars Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong in The Masked Singer Season 13. Nick Cannon will also continue his role as the host of the show.

An Unforgettable Season Awaits

As reported by On Camera Audiences, the official ticket source for the reality show, fans can witness the magic of The Masked Singer Live this time around and get access to exclusive studio audience tickets. According to the website, the upcoming season is going to be an unforgettable experience and will feature the biggest celebrities and costumes the audience has seen to date.

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell was unmasked as the Ice King during the November 20, 2024, episode of The Masked Singer Season 12. Bell completely sold the show on The Masked Singer’s Miley Cyrus night after performing to “Wrecking Ball.” Ahead of the Group C finals, Bell performed alongside Royal Knight, Strawberry Shortcake, and Sherlock Hound.

Drake Bell Recently Performed on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12

In an interview with PEOPLE, Bell opened up about his experience on the show and shared how freeing it was to perform on stage again. The Drake & Josh star has formerly participated in Mexico’s edition of the show as Bebe Allen. While he hoped to have gone further on the American version, Bell ended up getting eliminated at the same point in both editions. Thanks to his experience on the Mexican version of The Masked Singer though, Bell knew what to expect while performing in costume. However, he did confess that his American costume was much lighter and easier to get around in than his previous one.

The singer and actor also opened up about how easy it is to perform anonymously because he didn’t feel self-conscious about himself. In his exact words: “To put the mask on, you lose yourself in the character.” During the interview, Bell opened up about his traumatic experiences as a child actor and his recent documentary Quiet on Set. Bell confessed that being able to work through the unfortunate events in his past and performing on stage felt great. Now that his time on The Masked Singer is over, Bell is looking forward to working on his music and promoting his recently released album Non-Stop Flight. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on Fox. All episodes of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu