VR gamers who love to mix a little adventure in with their puzzle solving, or crafting in with their exploration, or any combination of the above, will want to keep an eye out for Maskmaker. The new VR title hails from InnerspaceVR, the award-winning studio behind 2019's hit A Fisherman's Tale. Now, they're back, along with game publisher MWM Interactive, to share this new VR adventure inspired by Balthazar Auxietre's own childhood memories. (Be sure to get more behind the scenes of the anticipated title with our sneak peek here!)

In Maskmaker, you'll step into the shoes of not only the title character (or their apprentice at least) but many other characters within the mysterious world(s). The various environments you travel through will be guarded by NPCs, obstacles, or other barriers to entry which can be overcome only if you're crafty enough. Literally. Gather mask blueprints, find the necessary components, and dye them the proper colors to make new masks and explore all new areas as you attempt to solve the curiosities that Maskmaker has to offer. You'll get the chance to forge your own path this April 20th!

Check out the new trailer for Maskmaker below:

From the developers of the award-winning A Fisherman's Tale, Maskmaker is an all-new immersive VR game that takes players to imaginative worlds filled with charismatic and intriguing beings. From mask-to-mask and puzzle-to-puzzle, explore your way through the "mask realm" to seek its apparent ruler, Prospero, and unravel the secret of this identity.

Mask yourself wisely. Inhabit those you need. Be who you must. This is the power of the MASKMAKER.

Available April 20th, 2021 on PSVR, Valve, HTC Vive, and Oculus Rift. Wishlist MaskmakerVR on Steam: https://bit.ly/2VEqURf​

Developed by InnerspaceVR. Published by MWM Interactive.

More details from the press release follow below:

“Our team set out to create a non-linear adventure that gives players a strong sense of presence as they explore the mysterious universe of Maskmaker,” said Balthazar Auxietre, creative director and co-founder, InnerspaceVR. “We carefully designed the game to help players feel like a real craftsman when creating these intricate masks, and experience the freedom and discovery as they traverse through unique worlds to uncover the secrets of the mask realm.”

In Maskmaker, players will encounter Prospero, the powerful “leader” of the mask realm, who invites them into his workshop to become his new apprentice. As players learn how to craft magical masks, they will soon discover that their newfound ability allows them to transport to different worlds and possess the various guardians within the mask realm. Players will need to explore each world to collect rare resources, solve puzzles and develop their crafting skills to prove they are worthy of being a Maskmaker. From mask-to-mask and puzzle-to-puzzle, players will make their way through the mask realm to seek Prospero and ultimately unravel the truth behind this identity.

Maskmaker will be available on April 20, 2021 on Oculus Rift S, Quest (via Link cable only), PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, PC VR via SteamVR. Steam users can now add Maskmaker to their wishlist by visiting https://store.steampowered. com/app/1337530/Maskmaker/.

