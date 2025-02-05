It sounds like Kevin Williamson is really bringing the heat as the director of Scream 7. According to franchise star, Mason Gooding, who recently chatted with Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of Heart Eyes earlier this week, audiences can expect the killer(s) known as Ghostface to be “the most brutal he’s been” in the upcoming movie. Brutality and gore are totally up the writer-turned-director’s alley, as he’s not only the Scream franchise’s proud papa, having also penned the first, second and fourth installments, but he’s additionally the scribe behind other genre classics like I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Faculty. Oh yeah, and he also based the tale of Sidney Prescott’s (Neve Campbell) tussle with Ghostface on a horrific real-life serial killer.

Still, Scream 7 will be the first time that Williamson takes on a directorial role in the franchise, after the departure of previous helmers, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who directed the fifth and sixth films, and, of course, the late, great Wes Craven, who was responsible for the first four. Gooding says that there will be plenty of homages made to the movies that allowed the franchise to span nearly 30 years, teasing,

“It feels like an amplification of what’s came before, and there’s no better indication of that than Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original, coming back now to direct.”

‘Scream 7’ Will Be “Gross, But In a Good Way”