Showtime announced today that a new existential crisis comedy is on the way. Once again, the network is pairing up with fan-favorite production company A24 in order to put together Mason, a half-hour comedy series created, written, executive produced and starred by comedian Nathan Min (Joe Pera Talks to You). Based on his own life, the series will lean into surrealist storytelling to chronicle the life of introvert Nathan (whose name is often misheard as Mason) as he seeks connections in this big, loud world.

Since the series will find its comedy timing through surrealist themes and imagery, A24 thought there was no one better than The Daniels to produce and direct the upcoming series. Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan made history in A24 as their fast-paced action-comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once became the production company’s first movie to top the $100 million mark at the global box office.

The team of directors is set to helm the pilot episode of Mason, and, if all goes well, the show will receive a series order by Showtime and we’ll have more and bigger news soon. Odds are good, though, since A24 and Showtime’s partnership to produce TV series has brought incredibly successful and acclaimed talk/sketch comedy ZIWE to life.

The series will also be executive produced by Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), who previously worked with A24 in internationally acclaimed drama Minari. Min, who creates the series, is a writer, cartoonist and stand-up comedian who previously wrote for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In an official statement, Amy Israel (EVP of Original Programming, Global Scripted at Showtime) revealed that the network fell in love with the show from the get-go and that she’s fairly certain that audiences will feel the same way:

“Nathan has brought SHOWTIME a disarmingly funny and emotional project that feels like a punch to the gut in how astutely it conveys the trials and tribulations of being a human today. We can’t wait to see him team up with [The] Daniels – who have emerged as a force with their incredible, mind-bending film that revolutionized what seemed possible on the screen – as well as the immensely multi-talented Steven Yeun and our friends at A24. ‘Mason’ has every chance of emerging as a brilliant and cathartic comedy for our viewers.”

Showtime is yet to reveal further information about Mason, including additional cast members and release window.