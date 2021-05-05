Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is almost here, and to celebrate, BioWare has prepared a mega-release of bonus material to keep fans busy while they wait to play the actual game.

Want to customize your own key art and print it as a slipcover to personalize your physical copy of the game? You can now do that! Want to listen to the entire soundtrack of the trilogy while you choose your favorite companion for the aforementioned key art? There's an incredibly long soundtrack release waiting for you right now, and so much more.

Image via BioWare

Arguably, the coolest part of the release is the ability to customize the key art for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, meaning you can choose the squadmates you want to appear next to your specific Shepard, including DLC characters like Javik, and even a cool setting like the Citadel or the Collector Base. Me? I went with my right and left-hand men, Garrus and Wrex, but made sure Legion is there because they are the best. The only downside is that you can't remove the Mass Effect logo from the key art, which takes a bit away from having it as the perfect phone wallpaper.

BioWare also released a gargantuan, 88-track soundtrack video featuring music from all three games in the trilogy, with custom art for it, and even an entirely new song titled "Resynthesis." The entire 4-hour video can be found here. And if that isn't enough, there is also a whole lot of bonus content previously found in the Deluxe Editions of Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, like digital books, comics, and a digital lithograph of the Normandy, which can be downloaded on EA's website.

As we get closer and closer to the release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, it can be a good idea to get a refresher on what the franchise is all about and what happens when, so be sure to check out our timeline of events for the franchise. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches on May 14.

