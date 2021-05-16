Much of the legacy of the Mass Effect trilogy is so focused on the response to the ending to the third game that it's easy to forget just how big of a hit the first game was when it launched in 2007. From its memorable characters, to its vast worldbuilding, to an epic story that can still be felt in story-driven video games, there's never a bad time to revisit this hit game.

Whether you're playing the game for the first time with the Legendary Edition, looking for a refresher, or simply curious to see what all the fuss is about, we are here to break down the ending of the original Mass Effect and what it all means. Spoilers ahead.

Before that, however, it's worth recapping how we got here in the first place. In essence, Mass Effect takes place in the year 2183 after mankind discovered the remnants of an ancient and advanced alien civilization on Mars. This discovery allowed them to travel at faster-than-light speeds and join the intergalactic community at the Citadel, a colossal space station where people of all species live. You step into the shoes of Commander Shepard, basically a space cop tasked with capturing a rogue agent, as you discover a nefarious plan that threatens the entire galaxy.

Image via BioWare, EA

As you chase down the rogue agent Saren, Shepard also gets strange visions thanks to a beacon belonging to the ancient Prothean civilization. As you gather new allies and explore some of the long-gestating conflicts of the galaxy, you start gaining clues as to Saren's nefarious plans and his mysteriously advanced flagship, Sovereign, which possesses mind-control capabilities — all while hearing whispers of a rumored race of machines called "Reapers" which supposedly eradicated the Protheans 50,000 years ago.

Turns out, Shepard discovers that Sovereign is an actual Reaper, huge sentient machines that wait for organic life to develop before harvesting them once they achieve the peak of technological advancement. Not only are they coming to destroy humanity and all other life in the galaxy, but the new cycle of harvesting is just about to start, with the Reapers targeting the center of galactic government in the Citadel — which is actually a Mass Relay device used by the Reapers to invade the galaxy.

And that's how we enter the final mission in the game, with Shepard racing against the clock to try and stop Saren and Sovereign from using the Citadel to trigger the Reaper invasion. As soon as you reach the Citadel, you encounter a warzone, with wave after wave of synthetic "geth" waiting for you. The plan is to catch up to Saren and stop him from activating the Citadel and allowing the Reapers to enter the galaxy; meanwhile, your allies fight Sovereign and their geth forces which are attacking the Citadel's flagship, the Destiny Ascension, which is carrying the Citadel's Council. When you finally confront Saren, depending on your choices so far, you can try to convince Saren to doubt his motivations. Whether you shoot Saren down or get him to try and commit suicide, it is revealed that Saren's entire skeleton has been replaced with a synthetic exoskeleton, with pipes coming out of the back of his skull in a perfect use of body horror.

Image via BioWare, EA

Even after defeating Saren — and possibly getting psychological scars for life — it is time to deal with Sovereign, because there is still one Reaper inside the galaxy, and it is pretty darn hard to destroy. It is once again up to Shepard to save everyone, and more than anything else in the game, it is this decision that makes Mass Effect stand out among other decision-driven RPGs. Not only do you have to choose between saving one person over another like earlier in the game, but you hold the fate of the entire government of the Citadel in your hands. The Council requests assistance against the geth fleet, but there's also Sovereign to deal with, so you have to prioritize: have the human fleet focus their forces on saving the Council, which has been hostile towards humanity for decades, or sacrifice the Council and target Sovereign. Whatever you choose, humanity's efforts and sacrifices are rewarded with a seat at the Council.

Even before Mass Effect 2 revealed the consequences (or lack thereof) of your choices in this game, the ending to the original Mass Effect remains a brilliant example of video game writing and design in how it puts the entire fate of the galaxy in your hands. The longer you play, the more you feel like your choices matter and you actually have a role to play in shaping the story and what comes next. From the smaller choices, like what companion to have with you, which ones you recruit and which ones you don't, to monumental choices like reshaping the Council, or either saving or exterminating the last of a race of aliens.

Plenty of games about making tough choices have come and gone since Mass Effect, and there were already plenty of story-driven games before it, but few give you the feeling that you are actually in control.

Dragon Age, a similarly story-driven franchise from the same developer, has told different stories with different characters with each game, so even if your choices shape the world, you don't feel their immediate results. In Mass Effect, on the other hand, you see the results almost immediately, especially once you hit the last game of the franchise.

Image via BioWare, EA

There is also the twist involving the existence of the Reapers, and the knowledge that Shepard's story is but the latest page in the latest chapter of a book that's thousands of years old; it's one of my favorite video game memories. Sure, cyclical stories aren't anything new, especially in science-fiction, but the story of Mass Effect is told so effectively that the impact of that initial reveal hits like a ton of bricks, immediately creating a sense of doom and a ticking clock to the rest of the trilogy, as well as giving your small story about a space cop chasing a rogue agent a grand scope.

Before Mass Effect 2 and 3 expanded on the world of the game and the choices you make, the original Mass Effect introduced a vast world populated with memorable and complex characters, and threw you into the deep end of an epic story where you hold the fate of everyone in your hands; few games are able to replicate that feeling, even today.

