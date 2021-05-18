Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has only been out for a few days, but the developers at BioWare have just deployed their first patch to the games. According to the official announcement from EA, the patch applies to all gaming platforms, regardless of whether you're playing on PC or console. Most of the fixes pertain to visual elements of the game. At the same time, the patch also caters to the completionists out there who are having trouble with their achievements and trophies not tracking correctly.

Whether you're starting the Mass Effect trilogy for the first time or replaying it for the 100th time, this patch delivers improved terrain textures for the first game. It also reduces the frequency of artifacts for pre-rendered cutscenes in Mass Effect 2, as well as tweaking the VFX, minor visuals, and rendering issues. This patch doesn't address any specific visual issues for Mass Effect 3, but if any major problems come up (or if they get enough feedback from players), they'll likely address it in a future patch. But all three games have improved ambient occlusion, lighting, and iris shaders for a richer visual experience.

Image via BioWare, EA

RELATED: 'Mass Effect: Legendary Edition' First Look Reveals the BioWare Franchise's Glamorous Glow-Up

There are also some technical tweaks that will apply to some players more than others. One of the biggest issues that Xbox Series X players struggled with was a crashing or unresponsive launcher when using a wireless headset. The problem isn't completely fixed, though; enabling or disabling a wireless headset within the launcher can still cause an issue, but EA has assured players it will be addressed in a future patch.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition includes all three Mass Effect games, as well as 40+ DLC and all promotional items (weapons, ammo, packs, etc). It's available on PC through either Origin or Steam, as well as most major consoles (PS 4, Xbox One, and forward compatibility for next gen Playstation and Xbox consoles). It retails for $59.99.

Keep Reading: 'Mass Effect' Ending Explained: You Just Saved The Galaxy, Now What?

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Snake Eyes' Trailer Teases the Rise of a Hero Watch the first teaser for the upcoming 'G.I. Joe' origin story here.

Read Next