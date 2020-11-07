Surprise! A New ‘Mass Effect’ Game Is in the Works According to BioWare

In a surprising bit of news on Saturday, it was revealed that a new Mass Effect game is in the works. Overseen by BioWare and published by EA, Mass Effect has been around since 2007. Over the last 13 years, there have been three sequel games in the main arc of the Mass Effect franchise. The most recent installment, Mass Effect: Andromeda, was released in March 2017.

BioWare announced a new Mass Effect game was in the works during the N7 Day event on Saturday. According to Gamespot, details about the new game are scarce. What we do know is that, per Gamespot, BioWare says they are working on the “next chapter of the Mass Effect universe” and they’ve brought in a “veteran team” to make it happen. No word has been given on who the members of that veteran team are, nor do we have any semblance of an idea about where the Mass Effect story will be going in its next installment.

That said, it’s worth noting that the Mass Effect Twitter account retweeted concept art first posted by Casey Hudson, who now runs BioWare, exactly one year ago. At the time, Hudson captioned the concept art with an intriguing tease about the franchise’s future, writing, “We have so many ideas for things we want to do in #MassEffect, so much concept art that hasn’t yet been brought to life, and so many stories yet to tell.” Could this be a harbinger of what’s to come?

We’ll keep you posted on details about the new Mass Effect game as the project develops. In the meantime, why not check out our recommendations for the best long video games you can play right now?

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.