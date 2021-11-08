Bioware released a new poster for a mysterious Mass Effect game that’s currently in production and that many fans hope will be Mass Effect 4. Published on Twitter in celebration of N7 Day, Bioware's annual celebration of all things Mass Effect-related, the new poster was also released in high-resolution formats so that fans can use it as wallpapers or just “zoom in and try to play detective.”

The new poster shows a spacecraft that’s landed on a mysterious planet in front of a vast crater. The spaceship crew seems to be walking towards the crater, with an alien (maybe Geth?) waiting to meet them halfway. The crater itself remembers a Geth head, meaning the synthetic race is probably deeply involved with the mysterious game plot. While the new poster doesn’t reveal exactly what’s the next game in the franchise all about, the saying “Mass Effect will continue” gives some credit to the theory that this is indeed Mass Effect 4 and not another spin-off, like Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Set in an alternate universe where humans and alien civilizations colonized the Milky Way, the original Mass Effect is highly praised for its narrative, layered characters, and giving the player the possibility to affect the story with their choices. Instead of guiding the player through a set path of events, each Mass Effect game allows players to be as bad or as good as they’d like, which will help them forge alliances and make friendships.

The three original Mass Effect games were re-released earlier this year as part of a Legendary Edition, which features enhanced graphics and several quality-of-life upgrades to make the experience of playing the trilogy more cohesive and immersive. These changes are particularly relevant in a franchise such as Mass Effect, since all three games share some saving features, allowing players to carry over decisions from one game to another.

One of the most relevant changes in the Legendary Edition concerns the multiple endings of Mass Effect 3, the final chapter of Commander Shepard’s trilogy, that will take into account all the things the player didn’t do should they skip the first two games, unifying all three games into a unique and definitive story.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is available on PC via Origin and Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with forward compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Check the new poster for the new Mass effect game below.

