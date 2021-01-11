Rumor has it that one of the most celebrated video game trilogies of all time is not only getting a remaster, it's arriving sooner than anyone expected. We're speaking, of course, about Mass Effect, the space-based, military sci-fi RPG from BioWare, who first introduced us to Commander Shepard and the mechanical alien Reapers back in 2007. Now, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition aims to deliver the franchise trilogy -- not your turn yet, Andromeda -- in a remastered three-game collection. And it could be just about two months away.

Eurogamer cites overseas retailers from Singapore (Shopitree) and Indonesia (GSShop), with a hat tip to Twitter user Idle Sloth, both of which posted a March 12, 2021 release date for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. No details on price point were confirmed just yet, and EA did not officially deny or confirm the release date, but right now a $59.99 MSRP and March 12th release date seem like the best bet. Expect some official word on the new rumor sooner than later.

BioWare's previously announced plans for the remastered trilogy included updates to "textures, shaders, models, effects and technical features of three enormous games," plus 4K Ultra HD remasters for single-player base content, DLC, and promotional weapons, armor, and packs.

Then BioWare VP / Studio GM Casey Hudson, who left the company a little over a month ago, said previously, "Our goal was not to remake or reimagine the original games, but to modernise the experience so that fans and new players can experience the original work in its best possible form. It’s been amazing to see the adventures of Commander Shepard take on new life in super-sharp resolution, faster framerates, and beautiful visual enhancements. As game developers, we always hope that our games will transcend their original platforms. Having the opportunity to remaster the trilogy means that the fruits of a decade of our work will live on, and will be experienced better and clearer than ever before."

Currently, we're sticking with the Spring 2021 release date for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, with forward compatibility and targeted enhancements on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but these could all arrive as early as March 12th. Stay tuned!

Image via BioWare, EA

